When preparing to star in Tell Me Lies, Grace Van Patten turned to films like Urban Cowboy and Blue Valentine to inform the toxic relationship at the series’ core, but it wasn’t until she started watching Vanderpump Rules that she truly understood her character, Lucy Albright.

“Tell Me Lies is the scripted version of it,” Van Patten tells Bustle of the Bravo mainstay. Much like VPR, the Hulu show centers on a group of young, hot couples doing horrible things to one another. Lucy and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), however, are the hottest and most horrible of the bunch. “They’re like Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor in early seasons,” she says.

Except unlike Schroeder and Taylor, Lucy and Stephen are unable to quit each other. While Stephen unceremoniously dumped her in the Season 1 finale, Lucy spends the majority of the show’s highly ambitious, totally enthralling sophomore season trying to get under his skin. “If you’re so young and that’s how your first relationship is, then that’s how you see love at that age,” says Van Patten who, off-camera, is in a (healthy) relationship with White. “So there’s probably some sadistic behavior that goes on that’s like, ‘If something’s not [like that dynamic], then it must not be love.’”

Throughout the season, in the show’s present-day scenes, age doesn’t free Lucy from this prison. Eight years later, she’s still fixated on Stephen — and willing to blow up any friendship or romantic relationship to capture his attention. “I was just telling Jackson, ‘The only way for Lucy to not engage with Stephen is if he died or went to jail,’” she says. Though, on second thought, she’s not sure even prison could keep Lucy away. “She’s going to become like a Ted Bundy wife.”

Ahead of Season 2’s finale, Van Patten reflects on Lucy’s lack of self-love, the gifts of working with White, and her favorite Shakespeare quote.

The emotion that drives this show is obsession. In the first season, Lucy’s obsession with Stephen gave way to desperation. But this season, it seems her obsession is evolving into rage.

That’s so true. Lucy is in denial about still being obsessed. Her actions completely go against what she’s telling herself. I think that [contradiction] could make somebody feel confused and crazy. That’s what makes me so sad watching it, because she comes to school this year and she does seem OK [at first]. I think she’s genuinely convinced herself she’s not going to fall into it again.

I think she convinces herself that nearly every time — right up until the second she says “f*ck it” and hooks up with him again.

It’s this vicious cycle that hasn’t been broken, even in the present day. [In the present,] there’s a lot more sadness because she’s so worn down from the amount of years she’s gone through this, as opposed to being motivated by it or angry and vengeful.

There are many great representations of toxic relationships in film and television, but what feels so fresh about Tell Me Lies is that it shows that damage stays with you — even eight years later, when you’re in a new relationship entirely. How did you tap into Lucy’s lingering baggage?

I don’t think we see the long-term effects of toxic relationships. That’s what I really liked about the second season. It shows how those people follow you for as long as you let them. [This season,] Lucy meets this new guy, Leo, and really wants it to work. I think she genuinely felt “this is my chance out of it; this is my chance for freedom.” But she was subconsciously projecting her trauma from Stephen onto him without realizing it.

Hurt people hurt people.

I don’t think she believes she deserves a loving, open, communicative relationship because she’s never had that. She doesn’t have that with her mom; she’s been betrayed by her best friend. My favorite Shakespeare quote is “Suspicion always haunts the guilty mind.” Lucy has wronged a lot of people so there’s probably something in the back of her head that’s like “Why wouldn’t people wrong me?”

What do you think it would actually take for Lucy to walk away from Stephen?

They’re probably melded together at this point. I think she’s trying to prove to herself that even though he’s engaged to her best friend, Lydia, he still wants her and that he didn’t change for Lydia. He’s still the same person, and she can find comfort in knowing that he didn’t change for anybody else. I think she’s seeking reassurance in that.

It’s a very heavy dynamic to share with any other actor, let alone your boyfriend. What’s been the greatest gift of working with Jackson, and what’s the most difficult part of it?

The biggest gift is the safety and comfort we have with each other. It gives us the freedom to be completely un-self-conscious, open, and vulnerable, which was so huge, especially for these characters. I thought I was actually going to be super self-conscious because he knows me so well, but it was the opposite. I felt so free and safe to make a fool out of myself and feel totally OK with that, which I’ve never felt before.

The audience really thirsts after Stephen — despite all the crazy sh*t he’s done — which reminds me of when You first came out, and women were going nuts for Joe Goldberg, a literal serial killer. What would you say to those who romanticize Stephen?

I mean, I want him too. So back off, please!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.