At the end of the March 17 episode of The Bachelor, Grant Ellis issued an ominous warning: “Stay tuned for my demise.”

After telling Juliana Pasquarosa that he was falling in love with her and then sharing with Litia Garr that he was already in love with her — the distinction matters! — it seemed clear where Grant was leaning. But in a confessional, he began to question his grand declaration.

“Maybe I should have waited a little longer,” he said. “To look somebody in the eye and say that and see them light up, and then know in the back of your mind, I have other people I feel that for... I don’t know. How do I maneuver through this? Because I do love her, but I also am falling hard — if not very close to in love — with somebody else.”

This ambivalence perfectly sets up what appears to be an 11th-hour decision in the finale, which airs on March 24. But if you can’t wait until then, Grant’s finale spoilers tease the winner of his Bachelor season.

Spoilers Say...

According to Reality Steve, Grant reportedly got engaged to Juliana in the Dominican Republic.

Disney

This would track with Grant’s stance on engagement, which he shared with Bustle ahead of his season premiere.

“My mentality was that if the connection was there, I was going to propose,” he said. “I haven’t been in lots of relationships. I’ve been in one long-term relationship, and after that ended, I waited for a while to see anybody. So I was ready and went into [the show] intentionally, but I also wanted to make things fun. I didn’t go in with the pressure of getting engaged. If things flow, they flow, and if they don’t, they don’t.”

Reality Steve first shared the report about Grant’s final rose recipient before Season 29 even began. While there’s always room for a surprise, there hasn’t been any major shake-up to the Bachelor Nation blogger’s rumored intel so far.

In fact, social media sleuths have found several clues that seem to support the rumored leak.

Social Media Sleuthing

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

In a March 6 appearance on The Viall Files, Grant was asked to describe what his life might look like with both Juliana and Litia — and one commenter theorized that he was more “relaxed and answered the question without hesitation” when it came to Juliana.

Grant also said he didn’t necessarily think he and Juliana would have children “immediately.” This tracks with his comments from The Bachelor, where he revealed he envisioned “enjoying life for a little while before taking that step.”

Elsewhere, fans noticed that Litia recently went on a trip with several women from past Bachelor seasons. One of them was Kaity Biggar, who she chatted with during Bachelor fantasy suites. However, as one Redditor pointed out, “I doubt production would let an F1 post so much with bach nation.”