Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season is down to its final few roses, which means it’s time to see if the much-teased “unprecedented, shocking first” in the show’s history delivers on its promise.

Since he’s forged such strong connections with Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, and Daisy Kent, it’s easy to understand why Joey’s Bachelor journey ends in tears. After all, if Fantasy Suites are any indication, he could imagine a future with each of them.

But alas, by the time of the March 25 finale and After the Final Rose special, only one woman will receive Joey’s final rose — and if you can’t wait a few more weeks, there are some very intriguing reports about who that might be. Potential spoilers ahead!

It Wasn’t A Straightforward Season

If you’re one for Bachelor spoilers, you might already know this season was quite a topsy-turvy ride. Back in November (i.e., shortly after Season 28 wrapped production), Reality Steve posted a ceremony-by-ceremony breakdown of who received roses and when — all the way through the very final day at which, the blogger claimed, Joey proposed to Daisy.

But while it might have seemed like an open-and-shut spoiler, not every fan was convinced. Redditor u/Sandbetweenhertoes posted compelling clues that Joey and Kelsey were actually together and spending time at the same Bachelor “safe house” — aka, a private, post-filming rental for couples to visit while their season airs.

Disney/Jan Thijs

This prompted Reality Steve to correct his previous spoiler, and provide more intel about what might happen between Joey and his final two women, Kelsey and Daisy. According to his revised breakdown, Daisy reportedly intuits that Joey’s heart lies with Kelsey. She then tells Kelsey this, and amicably parts ways with Joey the next day. The blogger wrote that this is what left Joey in tears in that premiere episode flash-forward. After a “breather,” he’s said to propose to Kelsey.

The Proof Is In The... Podcast?

After such a major twist, your faith in the spoiler system might be shaken. Fortunately, there’s even more evidence to back up Kelsey as Joey’s Bachelor winner, and it comes from a beloved member of Bachelor Nation.

Earlier this March, several social media accounts uploaded clips of a (since-edited) episode of Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast, in which the Bachelorette alum said he would be welcoming “Joey and Kelsey from The Bachelor” in the near future.

Stephanie Augello/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Several outlets covered the slip-up, and because it happened after the new leak about Kelsey came out, it was added assurance that this spoiler might actually be true.