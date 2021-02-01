This Bachelor nation friendship is strong as ever. On Saturday, Matt James shared a birthday tribute to Tyler Cameron on Instagram, posting multiple photos of the two together. The highlight, though, was the sweet message he had for his best friend about his late mother. "Mama would be proud of the man you're becoming," Matt wrote, referencing Andrea Cameron, who died in February after suffering a brain aneurysm at the age of 55.

Matt also shared a few throwback pictures of Tyler on his Instagram story, calling it "a walk down memory lane." The photos included a glimpse at their first apartment together in New York City, them playing a videogame together as part of the "Quarantine Crew," a photo of the two fishing together, and another of the duo running. The reality star also included a video of the longtime pals hanging out by the ocean, writing, "To more nights like this." Tyler, who turned 28 on Saturday, appeared to be touched; he commented on Matt's birthday post, "My guy."

Matt and Tyler's friendship predates their involvement with the Bachelor franchise. The BFFs first met on the football team at Wake Forest University and moved to New York City together after college. The two are also business partners and co-run a charity called ABC Food Tours. The organization connects low-income youth with health and wellness resources and offers opportunities to visit restaurants in their communities.

In January, Matt revealed Tyler inspired him to appear on The Bachelor, saying the reality star's late mother nominated him for the opportunity, per E! News. Tyler, who first appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, had a positive experience with the franchise. "I think she saw how much it meant for Tyler and how much he grew as a man, and how much she wanted that for me, and so it's homage to Ms. Cameron," Matt said.

Meanwhile, Tyler has been Matt's biggest supporter during his season of the dating show, describing his friend as "fun and loose with a goofy personality" in an interview with Cosmopolitan. The former-Bachelorette contestant was also confident his friend would find love, saying, "He’s very genuine, he’s going to build great relationships, and hopefully, he can find the right person after all this."