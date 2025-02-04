Grant Ellis has been open about his love for basketball, from finding solace in it as a kid to pursuing it professionally when he grew up. It’s fitting that the first group date of his Bachelor season was a basketball outing that invited the women to shoot their shot with Grant — in every sense of the word.

For contestant Zoe McGrady — the tech engineer and model who grew up playing basketball and wrestling — the date was a chance to display her athletic prowess. But when it came time to show off her skills in a slam dunk competition, she opted to forfeit her shot and step away for a few private minutes with Grant.

During the brief conversation, Grant realized they were on the “same wavelength.” However, Zoe’s castmates weren’t thrilled that she took the Bachelor lead away from the group date. Juliana Pasquarosa called it “disrespectful.” As Sarafiena Watkins put it, “I think the overall message is wrong place, wrong time, honestly.”

But Zoe asked, “When’s the right place? Tomorrow when we’re at home without him?”

She also reminded her castmates, “The card said shoot your shot. So, I shot my shot.”

Fans Show Support For Zoe

Disney/John Fleenor

While the women bristled at Zoe “stealing” Grant multiple times throughout the evening, many viewers at home came to her defense.

“I understand why the girls are upset but at the end of the day this show is still a competition!! Zoe did what she did and I respect her for standing on business,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another said they’re “not mad” about Zoe shooting her shot. “Show you are interested ladies. You can do it too!” One viewer wrote, “she’s here for a reason and isn’t trying to waste any time.”

Over on Reddit, one commenter suggested there was “producer influence” at play and wouldn’t be buying into a potential villain edit. “They can’t make me hate you Zoe!!”

Grant’s A Fan

Disney/Matt Sayles

However, some fans at home agreed with Zoe’s castmates — one spoke out for the kids who had their slam dunk competition delayed — Grant himself didn’t seem to mind the extra time with her. During one of their after-party conversations, he said he was excited to help her become less guarded.

“She tells me she has some walls up, and I’m ready to kick them walls down,” Grant said in a confessional. “Because I know there’s a spark with Zoe.”