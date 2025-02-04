Linda the No-Drama Llama promised to be a beacon of harmony on Grant Ellis’ Bachelor season. But by Episode 2, the adorable farm animal was nowhere to be seen — Linda for Bachelorette! — and lost was her pacifying power. That is to say, this week brought the drama.

Here’s a recap of The Bachelor Week 2, including who left the show after the latest rose ceremony.

The Ladies Shoot Their Shot

The season's first group date brought Grant and the women together for some basketball, and a group of kids came along for the fun.

As Grant has been open about, basketball was an important outlet for him growing up. He was also keen to see how the women interacted with the young players as he imagines his future family.

Chloie Costello won the MVP title and Grant’s letterman jacket — “You have this radiance about you that’s welcoming,” he told her — while Natalie Phillips received the group date rose after Grant observed how good she was with the kids.

Elsewhere, several women were vocally frustrated by how much time Zoe McGrady spent with Grant, from forfeiting the slam dunk competition to enjoy a private moment to interrupting some of her castmates’ conversations with the Season 29 lead. Alli Jo Hinkes was particularly perturbed.

But as Zoe said, “The card said shoot your shot, so I shot my shot.”

Disney/Matt Sayles

Grant & Alexe Got Closer

Next, it was time for Grant and Alexe Godin to go on the season's first one-on-one date. The pair went to the Beverly Center for after-hours fun in the empty Los Angeles mall, including Grant’s freestyle piano serenade for Alexe, which had her swooning.

They opened up about family challenges growing up, with Grant sharing how the “issues” his father faced molded him as a person. Alexe, for her part, reflected on being raised by her grandparents and being estranged from her mother.

Going into her profession of speech therapy came from her desire “to help kids, to support them the way I wish I would have been supported growing up.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Alexe said in a confessional that they could bond over not having a “picture-perfect life.” Grant agreed, telling the camera that he resonated with her desire to “leave old patterns behind.”

Meet The Backstreet Girls

Mario and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin joined Grant for the second group date of the episode, which saw the women write and perform songs to express their feelings for Grant.

Carolina Sofía won the competition, which prompted some steamy PDA with Grant and left several of the other women uncomfortable.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Grant noticed the vibe shift and spoke to the women about their concerns. He assured Rose Sombke, for example, that he was thinking about her during the performance date. “I don’t want you to feel like I’m not paying attention because I am,” he said.

For Carolina, the chatter about her castmates’ insecurities put a “damper” on her day. “It just sucks to see people unhappy at you being happy,” she said.

“If you get any slack, you come and tell me,” Grant said.

Disney/Matt Sayles

The group date rose ultimately went to Litia Garr after she talked to Grant about how her last relationship ended. (She and her ex weren’t aligned on marriage and family.) She also teared up when talking about her frustration with dating, and Grant was touched by the “emotional intimacy” she displayed. Her openness is what’s been “missing,” he said.

Who Left The Bachelor Week 2?

Speaking of vulnerability, Bailey Brown struggled while discussing her emotions with Grant. While her conversation was cut short by a castmate, she’ll get another chance to connect as she made it through the Week 2 rose ceremony.

Sadly, several of her peers weren’t so lucky. Allyshia Gupta, Ella Del Rosario, Rebekah Garrett, and Vicky Nyamuswa left The Bachelor during the Feb. 3 rose ceremony. Ella’s exit was shocking since she presented Grant with a handwritten letter during the cocktail party — a missive he kept, seemingly affirming her feelings.

“There’s a sense of comfort I feel whenever I’m around you,” her letter stated, “and I can only hope that I do the same for you.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Alas, they weren’t a match. “To go out of a conversation feeling so emotional, and then it not being there, was just a lot to take in,” Ella said. “I put my heart out there with high hopes, because I do want to find my person. And I was hoping it was going to be him. But he’s not, and that’s OK.”