The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran grappled with a major technical issue during her latest Dancing with the Stars routine.

Along with her dance pro partner, Sasha Farber, the reality star took to the DWTS floor on Sept. 24 and performed a Great Gatsby-inspired tango routine to the 2013 song “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” by Fergie, GoonRock, and Q-Tip.

However, a musical glitch during the performance meant the dance partners couldn’t hear the track, throwing off their routine. “I truly got very scared,” Tran told People of the “nerve-tracking” mishap. “Muscle memory just powered over, and I just kept going, and I just did what I had to do.”

“I'm honestly really proud of myself too because I do think something like that could really mess with someone's head,” she added, before crediting her DWTS partner as someone she can “rely on.”

Speaking to People after their routine, Farber also praised Tran’s handling of the technical issue, calling her a “true professional.”

Despite the music mishap, the couple managed to earn a score of 19/30. DWTS judge, Bruno Tonioli, was particularly impressed by Tran’s efforts, comparing her to a “sassy, glossy, mischievous little kitten.”

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Tran and Farber also managed to escape the episode’s double vote-off. During the Sept. 24 episode, Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling became the first two contestants to leave the competition.

Following the results, DWTS co-host, Julianne Hough, asked Delvey what she’d take away from her ballroom experience. “Nothing,” Delvey declared —a response that has since gone viral.

Jenn’s DWTS Journey So Far

Tran joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 immediately after taping the live Bachelorette finale on Sept. 3, during which she revealed her now ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, had broken up with her.

“I got off stage, was crying in my dressing room, and then they’re like, ‘Alright, 45 minutes, you gotta get on a flight. We’re doing it,’” she recalled to Us Weekly.

Amid her DWTS journey, fans have been paying close attention to Tran and Farber’s relationship — and one TikTok of the pair caught her followers’ attention.

In the viral clip, Tran is seen enjoying an ice cream in a car next to her dance partner. “We just stopped at McDonalds,” Farber says, before asking, “Babe, can I have some?” Fans quickly commented on the TikTok, pointing out Farber’s use of language.

“Excuse me, babe?!” one follower commented. “The chemistry is loud! Obsessed with you two.”