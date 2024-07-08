Jenn Tran Is “Very Happy” With Her Bachelorette Season Finale

Jenn Tran is sharing the first details of her Bachelorette finale. Speaking to People about the new season, which premieres on July 8, the show’s lead teased what fans can expect from her journey on the show, including how it ends.

“I'm very happy with the ending and I'm very happy with the way everything panned out,” she said. “I learned so much every day that I was there [to find out] about myself and what I wanted in a relationship. There was so much growth.”

Tran was announced as the new Bachelorette in March after starring on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Her casting marked a first for the reality dating show, as Tran is the first Asian Bachelorette in the franchise’s 22-year history.

In her recent People interview, Tran said she was “so hopeful for an engagement” ahead of filming The Bachelorette Season 21. However, her approach to finding love on the show soon changed.

“As you go through the journey, it's like, what [does] an engagement really mean to you? Is it just a ring, or is it a commitment?” she explained. “What I really was looking for was a lasting partner, so I think my definition of that really changed throughout the journey.”

Jenn Tran on The Bachelor. ABC / 'The Bachelor'

This isn’t the first time The Bachelorette Season 21 lead has teased the upcoming finale. Per Us Weekly, Tran revealed at the CMA Fest on June 8 that viewers can expect a series first during the last episode.

“I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” she revealed to Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Ahead of The Bachelor Season 28, the show’s lead Graziadei made similar comments about the finale. Speaking in January 2024, he said that “something that hasn’t happened before” occurred in the show’s finale. As fans eventually discovered, he was referring to runner-up Daisy Kent’s self-elimination in the last episode.