The Batman Trailer Teases A Broody Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman

Get ready to see Robert Pattinson in his broodiest role yet. Just hours after releasing the first three photos of the actor as Bruce Wayne on Saturday, Aug. 22, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped The Batman trailer, showing just how dark Pattinson's Batman is going to get. The teaser trailer also gave fans their first real look at Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon.

The teaser was released as part of the DC FanDome virtual convention, which also premiered teasers for The Suicide Squad (the sequel to Suicide Squad) and Wonder Woman 1984, and while it doesn't give away much in terms of plot, it does set the tone for Pattinson's new caped crusader. And let's just say it's more Christian Bale than Ben Affleck. In the trailer, Gotham is a monochrome grey, crime-filled city, seemingly full of men in suits and angry criminals wearing Joker-like makeup. And Bruce Wayne's seemingly permanently pained look definitely reflects his surroundings.

Thanks to the many, many, many Batman movies that have come before, fans are more than a little familiar with Bruce's tragic backstory. How his parents were killed when he was just a young boy, and how he decides to use his family's extreme fortune and wealth to become a tech-savy vigilante. And, based on the trailer, it seems that The Batman isn't particularly interested in rehashing that particular origin story. Instead, it dives right into the action, with the emergence of The Riddler (played by Paul Dano, who appears in the trailer via voice over). "Haven't a Clue? Let's Play a Game, just Me and You," reads a card addressed to Batman left at a murder scene.

The trailer sets up The Riddler as somewhat of the main villain in the movie, but that might be a red herring. After all, the movie will also star Colin Farrell as The Penguin, john Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as D.A. Gil Colson — all known Batman foes. But perhaps more interesting than the glimpses of the villains in the trailer is the introduction of Catwoman.

Kravitz makes her Catwoman debut in The Batman trailer, which seemingly puts her thieving skills on display, and hints at Catwoman and The Batman's first meeting. According to director Matt Reeves, she won't have completely become Catwoman when we meet her in the film. But in her brief trailer appearance, she definitely has those cat-like fighting moves down — plus a cat-eared beanie to complete her burglar look.

The Batman was forced to halt production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is reportedly on track to go back into production in September. And, according to the teaser, Warner Bros. Pictures is still counting on a 2021 release date, which means fans will hopefully get to see Pattinson's gritty superhero in action after the cursed year of 2020 is finally over.