If you're in search of the ultimate destination for at-home Christmas entertainment look no further than Disney+ UK, because nestled within the platform's extensive library of magical content are a whole host of festive flicks. As we find ourselves in the midst of lockdowns and continued social restrictions, now feels like a perfect time to settle down and get lost in some of the greatest movies Disney+ has to offer. And, to give you a head start on your next yuletide streaming sesh, here are the best Christmas films on Disney+ UK.

Navigating through the streaming service this Christmas, you're sure to discover something to suit your tastes — and some of the seasonal highlights to look out for on the platform include the Home Alone and Santa Clause trilogies, The Muppet's retelling of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale, a Tim Burton-directed animated-musical spectacular, and much, much more.

So, put on those winter PJs, pour yourself a warm cup of cocoa, and get ready to ramp up the festive cheer with the delightful selection of feel-good Christmas films currently available to stream on Disney+. The very best of which can be found below. Enjoy.

Noelle Disney+ Anna Kendrick stars as the daughter of Father Christmas himself, Noelle, who convinces her brother (Bill Hader) who has taken up the Santa Claus mantle to take a break from his Yuletide duties. However, when he fails to return home, Noelle sets out to discover her brother's whereabouts and bring him back in time to save Christmas. Noelle is available on Disney+ on Nov. 13

A Christmas Carol Jim Carey voices the cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge in this 3D animated retelling of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale. Watch on Disney+

12 Dates of Christmas 12 Dates Of Christmas Disney This 2011 festive rom-com follows a young woman who is forced to relive a horrible Christmas Eve blind date over and over again — until she manages to set things right. Watch on Disney+

Babes in Toyland Based on Victor Herbert's 1903 opera of the same name, this classic Christmas-musical is set within the magical and merry Toyland, where the residents are gearing up to celebrate the wedding of Mary Contrary and Tom Piper. However, a villainous figure arrives and throws a spanner in the works. Watch on Disney+

Home Alone Home Alone / Disney+ After being left behind whilst his family jet off on a Christmas vacation, the mischievous Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is forced to defend his home from two half-witted burglars until his relatives make their return. Watch on Disney+

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York When Kevin McCallister is lost in the shuffle once again, he is forced to navigate the bright lights of New York City alone until his family come to the rescue. However, the arrival of two familiar faces puts an abrupt halt to Kevin's festive adventure in the big apple. Watch on Disney+

I'll Be Home for Christmas I'll Be Home For Christmas / Disney+ This 1998 coming-of-age Christmas tale follows the story of Jake, a self-centred college student who is desperate to return home for the holidays to retrieve a very special gift. However, on his journey home, Jake is faced with a multitude of obstacles, forcing him to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas. Watch on Disney+

One Magic Christmas This festive '80s flick centres on a mother who begins to rediscover the magic of Christmas with the help of her young daughter and very own guardian angel. Watch on Disney+

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish Richie Rich's Christmas Wish / Disney+ Based on the original cartoon, this 1998 family film follows the wealthiest kid in the world, Richie Rich, as he is transported to an alternate universe after wishing he'd ever been born. Watch on Disney+

The Muppet Christmas Carol The Muppets reimagining of Charles Dickens' 1843 novel follows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the ghosts of past, present and future — who each inspire Scrooge to leave his unforgiving ways behind. Watch on Disney+

The Nightmare Before Christmas The Nightmare Before Christmas / Disney+ Tim Burton's animated musical spectacular follows pumpkin king Jack Skellington as he attempts to introduce the magic of Christmas to the residents Halloweentown in the most unorthodox fashion. Watch on Disney+

The Santa Clause Tim Allen stars in this '90s yuletide classic as Scott Calvin, a man who accidentally stumbles into the role of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Watch on Disney+

The Santa Clause 2 The Santa Clause 2 / Disney+ After settling into the role of Father Christmas, Santa (Tim Allen) is faced with a new string of challenges — and must find a Mrs Claus by Christmas Eve. Watch on Disney+

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause The final instalment of the Santa Clause trilogy sees the introduction of the cold-hearted Jack Frost (Martin Short), who threatens to take over Christmas and put a big freeze on the world's festive cheer. Watch on Disney+