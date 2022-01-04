Twitter Is In Bits Over Confirmation That The Doctor & Yaz Are A Thing

After years of shipping rumours and lots of #Thasmin [Thirteen and Yasmin] fan-fiction art, Doctor Who fans are elated as the sci-fi series pretty much confirmed the long-suspected romance between the thirteenth and first female Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, and her companion, Yaz.

During the New Year’s special episode, Eve Of The Daleks, Yasmin Khan, played by Mandip Gill, opens up about her struggle to discover her sexuality, after Dan Lewis (John Bishop) asks whether she has ever told the Doctor about her feelings for her. In response, Thasmin shippers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the Doctor and Yaz’s romance, and, let’s just say there were lots of strong feelings.

In the episode, Dan revealed to Yaz that after four years “travelling the world together” he noticed that she was secretly harbouring romantic feelings for the Doctor. "Just tell her," Dan says. To which Yaz replies, "It's not that easy. I don’t know what to do, Dan. I’ve never told anyone. Not even myself.”

In another intimate moment, the Doctor tells Yaz, "I was looking for information about me, a life I never knew," before adding, "I want to tell you everything." Yaz replies with a smile, "I'd like that."

For LGBTQ+ fans who have been shipping the Doctor and Yaz since Jodie Whittaker emerged as the first female Doctor in 2017, the romance revelations have been a long time in the making. However, as Whittaker's final special episode, which will feature her regeneration, airs in the autumn, some fans fear there’s not enough time for Yaz and the Doctor to finally explore their feelings for each other. Still, here are the best Twitter reactions to Doctor Who and Yaz’s romance.

Everyone’s Totally Shipping The Doctor & Yaz (And Freaking Out About It)

When Dan Became An Official #Thasmin Supporter

There’s Already Fan Fiction Art (The Internet Sure Works Fast)

Every Time Yaz Looked At The Doctor...

As Always, Representation Matters...

But Alas, Is It Too Late?