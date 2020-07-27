Over the last few months film streaming services have been a -a lifeline for so many people. While you’ve not been able to get dressed up and go out to meet the one (or the one right now) getting lost in a good, sexy romance is definitely a satisfactory second choice. It doesn't matter if you’re loved up, single, or somewhere in between, a sexy romantic flick can provide the ideal form of escapism. So, here are the best sexy films on Netflix UK right now.

Magic Mike and Fifty Shades of Grey might be the two most obvious raunchy films that come to mind when you want to watch something that’s a little bit sexier. However, there’s so many films about relationships, sex, sexuality, and desire on Netflix UK and you don’t have to lose the laughs. These films will have you giggling and give you butterflies in your stomach while serving some of the sexiest scenes. Whether you're looking for something wholesome or some serious heat there’s something out there for everyone.

1 #Selfie69 #Selfie69 is a depiction of what would happen if you just said yes to your wildest friends after a breakup. After a stint of hardcore partying to get over a painful breakup friends Roxi, Yasmine, and Ana make a pact. They’re going to meet the one and they’re going to do it fast. But who is most likely to get married first, within three days? — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK now.

2 Don Jon Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Scarlett Johanssen in Don Jon Netflix / Don Jon Don Jon is a frank and funny exploration of how porn can affect your sex life, in real life. Starring Joesph Gordon- Levitt, Jon Martello’s sex life is a point of discussion among his friends, his exploits are basically famous. However, he has a secret. His obsession with online porn may be affecting his chances at finding true love and changing his perceptions of what true intimacy is.— Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK now.

3 About Last Night Michael Ealy and Joy Bryant in About Last Night About Last Night / Netflix Released in 2014, About Last Night highlights that no matter how hot you or your partner are, it doesn’t always make for a peachy relationship. Starring Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, Joy Bryant, and Michael Ealy, it follows two couples who meet in a bar. The chemistry is so hot they decide to go home together. But as the sun comes up and the cold light shines on what they’ve done, they realise sexual attraction might not sustain a relationship.— Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK now.

4 Been So Long Arinzé Kene and Michaela Coel Been So Long / Netflix Been So Long combines a heady romance with a musical. Starring Michaela Coel, Mya Lewis, and Arinzé Kene the film opens with an unusual night out in London. Simone has the weight of her family on her shoulders and has been hurt. But when she meets Raymond it’s hard to think of anything else. Watching Coel and Kene will give you that fizz of excitement in the pit of your stomach when a romance is just starting out. — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK now.

5 The Feels Josh Fadem, Constance Wu, and Jenée LaMarque The Feels / Netflix The Feels opens at a bachelorette party. Andi (played by Constance Wu) and Lu (played by Angela Trimbur) are celebrating their happily ever after surrounded by friends. As the alcohol flows and people start getting a little more candid a bombshell hits. Lu has never had an orgasm. This comes as a shock to all but most to Andi. Their fun bachelorette weekend turns into a time where they have to reflect on whether they can really trust one another. — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK now.

6 No Strings Attached Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman Netflix / No Strings Attached Starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, this 2011 romantic flick centres around two friends who make a pact to embark on a no strings attached, purely sexual relationship. However, physical desire slowly begins to translate into genuine feelings — something both parties had desperately tried to avoid. — Sam Ramsden Watch on Netflix UK now.