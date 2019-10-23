One of the many beautiful things about online streaming is that it's almost guaranteed you'll find a film to suit whatever mood you're in. Because, yes, sometimes you want to watch a 90-minute documentary about the rise and fall of Marxism, but sometimes you just want to watch two impossibly beautiful people fall madly in love. It's called being a millennial, and it's great. But when it comes to finding films that will get you in the mood, things become a little trickier. That's why we've put together this list of the best dirty films on Netflix UK, because, as we all know, it can be pretty difficult to tell the good from the bad from the downright mood killer.

If you're not familiar with this genre, you may have reason to believe that dirty movies — the ones that can be shown on Netflix UK, anyway — begin and end with Fifty Shades Of Grey. But you'll soon learn that there's so much more out there to explore. The list below features films that offer substance as well as steamy scenes, and some that look at sex, relationships, and desire is a totally groundbreaking way. Some of these films wouldn't even be classified as "dirty" in the traditional sense, but just happen to feature some seriously hot scenes that you need to know about ASAP.

In short, there's a movie in this list to cater to every desire. Enjoy.

Duck Butter The Orchard / Duplass Brothers / Netflix Duck Butter gives literally nothing away with its title but the 2018 romance directed by Miguel Arteta will definitely get you hot under the collar. Naima (played by Alia Shawkat) and Sergio (Laia Costa) are completely done with their love lives. Bored of constant betrayal, dishonesty, and disappointment, they make a pact to stay together for 24 hours in a bid to create a new type of intimacy. The familiarity between the two main characters makes for slightly awkward but really impassioned sex scenes. You can sense how much they want to rip each others clothes off but don’t know where the boundaries are yet. While intense romance is at the centre of Duck Butter, it’s more than just a raunchy flick. It’ll have you laughing and feeling for the characters too. — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK

Ibiza Netflix If Richard Madden playing a very hot DJ in hedonistic Ibiza sounds like your type of film on paper then you need to head over to Netflix UK ASAP. The perfect girl's night in film, Ibiza follows Harper (played by Gillian Jacobs) and her two best friends as a work trip to Barcelona takes a turn for the wild. While her boss may not be too happy, she does find love, even if finding him was a bit more of a scandalous adventure than she anticipated. Ibiza will remind you of any raunchy holiday romance you’ve ever had. — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK

Below Her Mouth Tiff Do you believe in love at first sight? What about lust at first sight? Below Her Mouth documents the fiery affair of roofer Dallas (played by Erika Linder) and fashion editor Jasmine (Natalie Krill). What starts as instant attraction, an uncontrollable spark, and weekend passion shakes their worlds to the very core. When the affair that was supposed to allow them to escape their normal lives seeps into their everyday reality, they’ve got a big decision to make. When you live worlds apart from the person you love, can it ever work? One of the main things that makes Below Her Mouth so sexy is that the romance between the characters is forbidden. You know what they’re doing is wrong, and that makes it all the more hot and it translates on screen. — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK

Someone Great Netflix Whether you’re single, taken, or somewhere in between, a night with your friends can solve any heartache and that’s exactly what Someone Great documents. Journalist Jenny (played by Gina Rodriguez) lands her dream job on the other side of the country. But instead of celebrating and giving long distance a go, her boyfriend of nine years leaves her. Faced with the biggest move of her life and leaving her best friends in a moment of need they go out for one last night of absolute frivolity. The sexy scenes in Someone Great are awesome because they’re so beautiful, intimate, and, at times, slightly awkward, but in a very relatable way. You’ll be laughing while you get hot under the collar. — Alice Broster

Newness Lost City If you’ve ever known the downsides of dating apps then Newness will hit a nerve. Martin (played by Nicholas Hoult) and Gabi (Laia Costa) spend their weekends looking for a quick love hit online. They’re turned on but super lonely. When they meet they realise they’ve got the connection they’ve been looking for. They make things official, move in together, and skip work just to be in the other's presence. However it soon gets old and they decide to give an open relationship a try. With tumultuous consequences. The sexy scenes in Newness are more steamy, ‘rip your clothes off’ than romantic and you can’t help but feel the sexual tension radiate through the screen — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK

Fifty Shades of Grey The rundown wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of this 2015 erotic drama. Starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey reimagines E. L. James’ controversial 2011 novel of the same name, centering around a wealthy businessman and young, naive college student, whose relationship is born out of an exploration of sexual desires. Watch on Netflix UK

After Aviron Pictures/Youtube No matter how many times the formula is used, I will always be a sucker for a "girl meets bad boy" story and After is the perfect film to watch if you feel the same. Tessa (played by Josephine Langford) is a loyal girlfriend, dedicated student, and great daughter. In her first semester at college she meets bad boy Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and everything that she holds to be important is turned upside down. She can’t work out exactly why she is attracted to him, but she can’t stay away. And when they are left alone together, the tension is electric. — Alice Broster Watch on Netflix UK

The Notebook Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel The Notebook, this 2004 romantic drama stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as two young lovers in the 1940s. Noah (Gosling), a passionate, but poor young man, winds up falling for the wealthy Allison (McAdams) — who feels a sense of freedom upon their newfound love. However, the pair are soon ripped apart by class divides and war. Watch on Netflix UK

Lady Chatterley's Lover Based on the D.H. Laurence’s novel of the same name, Lady Chatterley's Lover is the racy AF story about a woman who embarks on an affair with an unlikely individual. After a terrible injury in the Great War leaves her husband Sir Clifford Chatterley both impotent and crippled, Lady Constance Chatterly finds herself sexually frustrated. Despite her enormous affection for her husband, she can’t help but feel a deep need for an intimate connection and that need leads her to become obsessed with the groundskeeper on her estate Oliver Mellors. Mellors is the hunky, wild, and gruff man whose BDE sends her wild. Leading to not only him becoming her masturbatory fixation but also a very intense sexual affair. Made in 1981, this one is still likely to make you blush and remains firmly on the “not to watch with family” list. — Aoife Hanna Watch on Netflix UK

Only You Netflix Only You charts the story of Elena and Jake's relationship. They meet while drunkenly arguing over a taxi in Glasgow. and the pair start a super passionate affair, but they soon realise that having the hots for each other isn’t going to sustain a lasting and happy relationship. With an age gap of 9 years between them (Elena is 35 and Jake is 26), the pair begins to try to have a baby. However, after six months nothing has happened and a doctor recommends they try IVF. This is definitely not a fairy tale love story. As they continue to try for a baby and the emotional side of their relationship fizzles out, it leaves Elena wondering why she’s still there. If you're in it for the sex scenes alone, the start of the movie is the bit for you. Watch on Netflix UK

Friends With Benefits Netflix Dylan (played with Justin Timberlake) and Jamie (played by Mila Kunis) are both incredibly busy and successful. Spending every possible minute of the day working, with friends, or keeping up with their family, they have no time for romance. Friends With Benefits tells the story of what happens when they try to keep things casual by just sleeping with each other, no strings attched. Instead of solving their problems, they soon realise throwing sex into their relationship opens a can of worms and once you’ve been there you can’t go back. Watch on Netflix UK

That Awkward Moment Netflix They say the best way to get over someone is to get under someone else. That Awkward Moment tells the story of Jason (played by Zac Efron), a total commitment-phobe. There’s a moment in every relationship when you need to have the “what are we?” talk and he knows that’s his moment to exit. He’s perfected his leaving routine. When his best friend Mikey (played by Michael B Jordan) reveals his wife and high school sweetheart wants a divorce Jason sets a set of messy drunken events to help him get over her in motion. As the friend who prides himself as being an expert at keeping things casual, That Awkward Moment ends with Jason sitting in a park waiting to have that conversation. But who with? Watch on Netflix UK

My Days of Mercy Netflix Starring Ellen Page and Kate Mara, My Days of Mercy is a rom-com with a twist. Lucy is a death penalty protestor, fighting for her beliefs but also the freedom of her father who sits on death row. She meets Mercy at a protest, a lawyer who’s father is a police officer and is a firm believer in the death penalty. While their political disagreements run deep, they can’t seem to stay away from each other. Their spark is instant and aside from arguing about their beliefs and their families they start a super passionate relationships. However, as Lucy’s dad's execution date looms, things become tense between the pair and when she visits Mercy’s home and a massive secret is revealed, their entire relationship is called into question. Watch on Netflix UK

Sex and the City: The Movie Perhaps not quite as steamy as the original HBO series, Sex and the City: The Movie doesn’t shy away from its roots. With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon back at the helm, the 2008 flick follows the fabulous four ladies of NYC as they embrace new chapters, and face some of the most challenging times of their lives so far. Watch on Netflix UK