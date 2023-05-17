In Apple TV+’s The Big Door Prize, a “magical” small town called Deerfield is forever changed when a mysterious Morpho machine, which promises to reveal each resident’s true life potential, appears at the local general store. Based on M.O. Walsh’s 2020 sci-fi comedy novel of the same name, the streaming adaptation’s plot takes a turn in the first batch of 10 episodes that made a Season 2 return possible. Just one week after the series premiered on March 29, Apple TV+ officially renewed The Big Door Prize for a second season.

“The book that this show’s based on has a very specific ending. Our show doesn’t, so far,” series creator David West Read explained at a Deadline TV event in April. “So it’s been really fun to expand the mysteries and the mythology of this Morpho machine.”

When the renewal news broke on April 5, Read also expressed his excitement in a press statement, writing, “We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in Season 2.”

The Big Door Prize Season 2 Cast

Bridesmaids alum Chris O’Dowd fronts the series as Dusty Hubbard, a cheerful family man and high school teacher, whom the machine’s printouts lead to questioning the authenticity of his happiness. Though he’s more skeptical of the Morpho’s powers, Dusty’s wife, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), indulges in the mysticism. Meanwhile, the rest of the community is also reconciling with unfulfilled achievements while trying to figure out a way to a brighter future. Also starring in The Big Door Prize Season 1 are actors Ally Maki (Hana), Josh Segarra (Giorgio), Damon Gupton (Father Reuben), Crystal Fox (Izzy), Djouliet Amara (Trina), and Sammy Fourlas (Jacob).

Chris O’Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis in The Big Door Prize. Apple TV+

“This show is really about the cast and this incredible ensemble. Something really exciting about a second season is that we get to go deeper with these characters as they go deeper into themselves,” told Deadline in April while teasing Season 2. “And hopefully, this magical place of Deerfield and this magical cast of characters [will be something] that our audience will fall in love with and just want to spend more time with as we go on.”

As of publication, Apple TV+ had yet to make any official Season 2 casting announcements.

The Big Door Prize Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Deadline reported on April 5 that Season 2 production had already been underway in Atlanta, Georgia, for several months. Filming was reportedly slated to take place between January 23 and May 2. Since it appears the first season followed a similar production schedule, viewers can likely expect new episodes sometime in the neighborhood of March 2024.

This post will be updated as more The Big Door Prize Season 2 details become available.