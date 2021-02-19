Entertainment

The Biggest Entertainment Stories From The Week Of Feb. 15

From Netflix's forthcoming Britney Spears documentary to The Bachelor's Clare & Dale's rumored reconciliation, here are the entertainment stories you may have missed this week.

Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images
By Jack Irvin

Andy Butterton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

After Framing Britney Spears, Netflix Is Making Its Own Britney Documentary

Bloomberg reports that another film about the princess of pop is on its way from filmmaker Erin Lee Carr.

Bustle

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry Agree To Landmark Oprah Interview

Following the news that the couple is expecting their second child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will sit down for an "Oprah Winfrey Special."

Bustle UK

Tap