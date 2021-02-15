Pop culture trends come and go, but it appears that the world's fascination with Britney Spears is forever. On the heels of Hulu and FX's The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears documentary on Feb. 5, another Britney-focused project has been percolating. Netflix's Britney Spears documentary is now being developed, Bloomberg reports. According to the outlet, the film was in the works prior to Hulu's bombshell documentary about the #FreeBritney movement and Spears' court conservatorship.

News of the documentary arrives amid a flurry of Britney-related content. In the days after Framing Britney Spears, an untitled podcast about Spears from Babs Gray and Tess Barker, two sources in the documentary and hosts of Britney's Gram, was reported by Deadline. The pod will reportedly further explore Spears' "career, legal struggle, and the birth of the movement to release her." Gray and Barker's original podcast dives into the singer's colorful social media presence and its implications about her independence.

Specifics regarding Netflix's documentary are sparse, but the shadow of its predecessor is looming. Since the release of Framing Britney Spears, seemingly everyone in Spears' past and present orbit has weighed in, including Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari, her ex Justin Timberlake, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The doc has even inspired a new judgement in Spears' conservatorship from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. On Feb. 11, it was decided that Spears' father, Jamie will remain as co-conservator of his daughter's estate alongside private wealth management firm, Bessemer Trust Company, despite the 39-year-old artist's wishes.

Ahead, everything we know about the untitled Britney Spears Netflix project, from its focus to its filmmaker.

What will Netflix's Britney Spears documentary be about?

Not many details, nor a release date, for the upcoming film have been revealed just yet. But there is plenty of Spears' life that wasn't covered in Framing Britney Spears. Namely, Spears' pop music dominance in the early 2000's, where the relationship with her mother Lynne stands, and how exactly Jamie became guardian of Britney's family life and finances. The project could also incorporate public and private reaction to the first documentary in its narrative.

Who is involved in the new Britney Spears documentary?

The upcoming documentary hails from filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, who is no stranger to controversial subject matter. She previously directed three successful documentaries for HBO, including Mommy Dead and Dearest about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's murder of her mother Dee Dee; I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the texting scandal that led to a teen's suicide; and At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal about Dr. Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts.

As for which sources the production will nab, there are plenty in Spears' circle who didn't participate in the Hulu documentary. "So many people around Britney have NDAs … people were scared," Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark told Entertainment Tonight. When asked about Spears' father and conservator, Jamie, she explained, "Jamie’s team has sued some fans before, and there’s a legal threat that way."

Also missing from the project was the voice of Spears herself, despite efforts to contact the singer. "Since Britney has such a tight circle around her, in part because of the conservatorship … journalists haven’t really been able to interview her freely," Stark told ET. "We as The New York Times haven’t interviewed her because we want to be able to do it freely with no one trying to adjust what she says or anything. It just feels like you can’t ask Britney."

It's unclear if Spears will appear in Netflix's retelling of her story. But if this news is any indication, the first pop culture trend of 2021 has made itself known: it's Britney, b*tch.