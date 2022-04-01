Streaming

The Bubble Is Netflix’s Latest Star-Studded Movie

Director and writer Judd Apatow brought together an A-list team.

(L to R) Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris, Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo, and Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Ch...
LAURA RADFORD/NETFLIX
By Arya Roshanian

Judd Apatow’s latest film The Bubble is a meta-comedy set during the pre-vaccine days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story follows a group of fictional filmmakers — played by very real stars — who travel to the UK to film the sixth sequel of “Cliff Beasts,” a successful, Jurassic Park-like franchise.

The cast and crew of Cliff Beasts 6 are confined to their opulent hotel in the English countryside and are forced to abide by strict quarantine and social distancing rules. As cabin fever ensues, so do the shenanigans.

