Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg & More Star In Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special

A Christmas special just wouldn't be a Christmas special if it didn't have a metric ton of celebrity guest appearances. And when you're Mariah Carey hosting your own Christmas special (which premieres on Apple TV+ on December 4), you'd better believe the ensemble is going to be absolutely star-studded. The cast of Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is filled with pop stars, comedians, and even members of Carey's own family.

Carey and her co-stars are coming together to help tell a thoroughly modern Christmas story. As Tiffany Haddish — who narrates the special — explains, it's pandemic 2020 and Santa is in crisis because it seems like the world is in severe lack of Christmas cheer. Enter Santa's bestie, Carey, and her crew to bring Christmas cheer back to the dreary world by doing what they do best: singing and dancing and dazzling audiences everywhere. Read on for more about the cast.

Ariana Grande Apple TV+ This being a Mariah Carey Christmas special, there's obviously going to be a few musical numbers. Grande makes an appearance on the trailer, looking like she's in the middle of a musical number, so it's a safe bet to assume that she'll be coming through with a song or two.

Jennifer Hudson Apple TV+ Speaking of musical numbers, Hudson is also making an appearance. Eagle-eyed viewers might spot that Hudson's dressed similarly to Grande, and is also surrounded by gift-carrying elf dancers, and she's shown on stage alongside Grande and Carey — a possible medley, perhaps?

Snoop Dogg Also along for the ride is Snoop Dogg in a velvet Santa suit. No big fluffy white beard to be seen in the trailer, though. Alas.

Tiffany Haddish Apple TV+ Haddish stars as the narrator for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, replete with a fireside cushy chair and big story book.

Jermaine Dupri Dupri is a longtime Carey collaborator and songwriter, and he'll also be making an appearance for Carey's Christmas special.

Billy Eichner Apple TV+ The Billy on the Street host and Bob's Burgers regular also features on the Christmas special. Eichner's no stranger to Christmas flicks, either; he previously starred in Noelle, the Anna Kendrick-led, Disney+ holiday comedy.

The Peanuts Gang Yes, you read that correctly: the Peanuts gang is slated to make an appearance, which includes Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of their comic pals. This won't be the first time they've been featured together, either; in 2011, Carey released a music video for another one of her Christmas tunes, "When Christmas Comes," wherein Snoopy and the Peanuts gang made an appearance as well.

Mykal-Michelle Harris At seven years old, Harris is the youngest star on the lineup, but she certainly stands tall alongside the rest of the cast. The Mixed-ish star also has a Christmas connection to Carey; she starred in Carey's 2019 music video remake of "All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)" alongside Carey's own children, Roc and Roe Cannon.

Misty Copeland Apple TV+ Copeland made history as the first African American female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, and she'll be along for the ride for Carey's Christmas special, of course. Back in 2018, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how Carey and the quintessential Christmas ballet The Nutcracker shaped her childhood.