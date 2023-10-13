Since its September premiere, Apple TV+’s The Changeling has taken viewers on a mysterious quest through New York, following a young family — Apollo, Emma, and baby Brian — pulled apart by disturbing circumstances: Emma disappearing without a trace after killing her son.

Or so it seems. Apple describes The Changeling as a “fairytale for grown-ups,” so the reality of what happened to Brian is much more mystical than anything viewers (or Apollo) can imagine at first. But do the past eight episodes wrap up in a neat “happily ever after,” or will The Changeling return for Season 2 after the Oct. 13 finale?

The Changeling is based on Victor LaValle’s award-winning novel of the same name — and not to divulge too much, it does arrive at a happy ending despite the sheer horror of its initial premise. However, that happy ending is a while away from the show’s timeline.

If you’ve watched the Season 1 finale (and spoilers ahead if you haven’t), you know that it ends on a cliffhanger with Emma arriving in Forest Park to find Brian, and Apollo paddling away from North Brother Island to follow suit at Cal’s urging.

Apple TV+

It’s moving to see both parents united in pursuit of their family, but it’s far from the story’s ending. As The Changeling director and executive producer Jonathan van Tulleken recently told The Hollywood Reporter, the show breaks roughly midway through the novel's events. So there’s a lot of material left to pull from, and naturally, van Tulleken is hoping for a Season 2.

“I want people to continue the journey. The ending is deliberately designed to say: This wasn’t in anyone’s head,” van Tulleken explained, adding that “the world is there to be expanded incredibly.”

The show teases as much, with a brief flash-forward showing Apollo facing a creature you might recognize from LaValle’s novel. It almost seems like a teaser for The Changeling Season 2, though a second installment hasn’t been confirmed by Apple TV+ yet.

The show’s critical reception has trended positive, which is a good sign. Though, as van Tulleken noted to THR, it has had a somewhat polarizing effect on viewers. (“When people don’t like it, they really don’t like it; when people love it, they really love it.”)

But even not-so-positive reviews express interest in The Changeling’s future. The Guardian’s three-star review, for example, describes the show as a “baffling smörgåsbord of delights” and hopes for a “more traditional” second season. And, well, if you’ve read The Changeling, you know that a follow-up installment will still be pretty wild — but it will make sense of all the mysteries put forth in Season 1.