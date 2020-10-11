I love Halloween. As soon as mid-October hits and the first orange leaves start to blanket the pavements, I go into full planning mode. Sweets, decorations, costume ideas, party plans. I mean, you can’t leave organisation for the spookiest night of the year to the last minute. However, like most people, I've accepted that getting dressed up and going out just isn't in the stars this year. But that’s no reason to cancel Halloween altogether. If you're in need of some creepy company this Oct. 31, why not settle in with a scary book? Sure, movies are great, but there's something extra special about getting immersed in a book – especially a creepy one. With that in mind, here are 11 of the best scary books – old and new – that will get your heart racing and have you sleeping with the light on.

Some gothic classics just scream Halloween (if you’ll excuse the pun). Mary Shelley is heralded as the mother of all things spooky thanks to her Frankenstein creation and Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier put me off haunted houses for life. However, there’s also a range of modern spooky literature out there if you want to read something scary but more up-to-date this year (and, no, I'm not talking about the news).

