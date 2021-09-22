Everything To Know About The Circle Season 4

After another 13 episodes of scheming, catfishing, and hashtags, The Circle Season 3 is coming to a close. But there’s plenty more of the beloved competition series in the pipeline; in August, Netflix announced that they’ve greenlit The Circle for Season 4 and Season 5. The company citing impressive viewer numbers, with more than 14 million households reportedly tuning in for Season 2 within 28 days of its April premiere.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix executive Brandon Riegg said in a statement to TVLine last year. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Following its premiere in January 2020, the show soon became reality for viewers at home. It centers around a cast all living in individual isolation with social media as their only means of communication as they vie to become the most popular user and win a $100,000 prize. “The great thing about the show is that we can shoot it safely because we are in quarantine,” host Michelle Buteau told NPR in January. “But I also just thought it was so important because whether you like social media or not, you have to engage with it somehow. What does your profile picture say about you? Are you giving out too much information or not enough?”

As The Circle has continued, it’s continued to contemplate those questions — and simply keep fans entertained. Here’s everything we know about The Circle Season 4 so far.

The Circle Season 4 Premiere Date

Though Netflix has yet to announce when Season 4 will be available to stream, past premiere dates have only gotten progressively closer. The Circle Season 1 premiered on Jan. 1, 2020, and viewers had to wait more than a year for Season 2 to debut in April 2021. But the third season dropped just five months later on Sept. 8. If production follows a similar pattern, fans can expect the next installment to premiere in early 2022.

Netflix

The Circle Season 4 Cast

As of publication, casting for “possible future seasons of The Circle” is still open, with a planned closing date of Oct. 2. (The casting call noted that the cutoff date “may be extended or closed, for any reason, at our discretion without notice.”) Netflix typically announces the cast just weeks ahead of the premiere, so fans shouldn’t expect to learn who’s competing for quite a while.

When announcing The Circle’s renewal for two additional seasons, Netflix did confirm that Buteau will return as host. The comedian has made clear she has absolutely no hand in choosing the cast, however. “I am out of the casting process, which is so hilarious only to me because I have so many DMs of like, ‘Do you have the hookup? I’ve got a voice. I need people to see this. I got a message. I got a light for the world to see,’” she told People in May. “And I’m sure you do boo, but I’m not the one. You go to the website and hit up casting. I do not have the hookup, honey.”

The Circle Season 4 Trailer

The Circle Season 4 has yet to be filmed, so a trailer is still forthcoming. Netflix reelased the Season 3 trailer just about a week ahead of the premiere, so viewers will have that to look forward to in the future. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.