The Circle Season 2 spoilers ahead. Back in May, The Circle Season 2 finale revealed which contestant was truly the most popular and bested the rest of the players, catfishes, the Joker, and persevered through the season’s delightfully unhinged hashtag usage. The finalists included Chloe, Courtney, Trevor (Deleesa), John (Jack and Lisa), and River (Lee). As the last episode approached, suspense mounted when it came to seeing if John would get to take his fake family on vacation, if Lee would get his pool, and if Chloe would freak out when she discovered Trevor is a catfish. Spoilers: No, no, and yes. Season 2 has come and gone, though, which means there’s an opportunity for a new group of well-deserving and plotting players to secure $100,000. As the socially distanced reality series continues to gain new fans each year, here’s everything we know about the just-announced Season 3 and when it’ll hit Netflix. #LetsDoThis #GoodbyeSeason2 #ThanksForTheMemories

The Circle Season 3 Host

After Season 1, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed The Circle would return for two more seasons with host Michelle Buteau taking the lead. In March 2020, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials, Brandon Riegg, celebrated The Circle’s success and shared:

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes. We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

The Circle Season 3 Challenges

As viewers saw this year, The Circle Season 2 flipped the script when it came to all the challenges and plot twists. From hosting a mannequin makeup challenge that ultimately exposed Jack as an imposter to Courtney’s messiness as the Joker in the Inner Circle and combining two catfishing brains to create the ultimate player in John, the show crafted new ways to keep everyone hooked. Sadly, there’s currently no telling what challenges producers have in store for Season 3, but one can only hope they’ll add even more surprises and challenges that result in more themed solo parties.

The Circle Season 3 Cast And Trailer

Considering Season 2 recently wrapped, it’s no surprise the streaming giant hasn’t confirmed the Season 3 cast just yet. While it seems casting is currently in the works judging by The Circle’s active scouting website, that’s most likely for a future season because Season 3 is coming super soon (more on that down below). Still, super fans who think they have what it takes to win the huge pot of cash or are another Ed Eason relative can apply here. The application deadline is currently set for Oct. 2, but that can change at any minute.

And without an official cast announcement, there’s no trailer just yet.

The Circle Season 3 Premiere Date

The Circle Season 1 premiered on Jan. 1, 2020, and wrapped two weeks later; Season 2 kicked off in April 2021. Luckily for viewers who are looking for new hashtags to adopt, Season 3 is coming before the end of 2021. According to an Aug. 19 Netflix announcement, The Circle Season 3 will premiere on Sept. 8. The Circle seems to film over the course of a few weeks, so it’s possible the cast has already completed filming, giving the Netflix team enough time to edit and get the episodes in shape before the premiere. As reported by Deadline, Season 3 will consist of four parts that will drop on Wednesdays leading up to the finale on Sept. 29.

More The Circle Seasons

If the thought of having to wait for another The Circle season after the September installment is already plaguing your brain, rest assured there are more seasons on the way. Netflix has already greenlit Season 4 and Season 5!

This post will be updated with the trailer and cast details as more information on The Circle Season 3 becomes available.