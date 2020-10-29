Princess Diana Just Wants "To Be Loved" In The Crown Season 4 Trailer

It's time to bow down to the Queen once again. Netflix has released The Crown Season 4 trailer, giving fans a first look at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, who features on the show for the first time this season. And if the preview is any indication, it seems that she has some royal tension with Queen Elizabeth herself.

Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth II for her final season on the series, and this time, she pushes her son Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) to find a suitable wife and heir to her throne when he turns 30. Enter Princess Diana, whose whimsical and down-to-earth demeanor wins over the hearts of Great Britain while simultaneously causing concern for Elizabeth, who worries she won't conform to royal decorum. "All I want is to be loved," Diana says to the Queen in the trailer. "It's what any of us want from you."

However, the trailer's main conflict is between Elizabeth and English Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), who also makes her debut this season. While Elizabeth was initially excited to welcome England's first prime minister, they soon clash over how Thatcher runs the country. "It's a dangerous game to make enemies, left, right, and center," Elizabeth warns. "What if one is comfortable with having enemies?" Thatcher responds.

The returning cast this season includes Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. But Corrin and Anderson, who are both playing very high-profile British icons, are definitely feeling more pressure than their castmates. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin said her goal was to make Diana "proud," an expectation that became "overwhelming" quickly. "I know that's strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her."

Despite high expectations, Anderson told Entertainment Weekly that she would have "really regretted it" if she didn't take the part. "It is one of those roles that, if you're asked to do Thatcher in The Crown, you'd be really dumb not to say yes," she said. "Yes, [it was] daunting in the sense that a lot of people have very strong opinions about her, and will have a lot of opinions no doubt about how she's portrayed and how I've played her." However, she was determined to not let others' opinions, or even her own, get in the way of portraying Thatcher as authentically as possible. "The fact is that she was the first female prime minister of Great Britain and she lasted for 11 years and that's extraordinary in and of itself," she said.

The Crown Season 4 streams on Netflix on Nov. 15.