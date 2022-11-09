25 Photos Of The Crown Season 5 Cast vs. Their IRL Counterparts

Entertainment
The actors of the Netflix series have been swapped out yet again.
Alex Bailey
In The Crown Season 5, a new cast of stars portrays the Royal Family and those close to them in the ’90s. Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II this time around.
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
The Queen, who passed away on Sept. 8, was England’s longest-reigning monarch. In The Crown Season 5, she celebrates 40 years on the throne and faces some of her greatest challenges yet in her annus horribilis.