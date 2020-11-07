Everything We Know So Far About The Crown Season 5

Netflix's biographical reimagining of Queen Elizabeth II's reign has returned for a fourth chapter and depicts one of the most turbulent eras of the British royal family. Throughout The Crown's latest run, the story of Lady Diana Spencer and a Margaret Thatcher-led political landscape will surely captivate viewers once again, leaving many yearning for the next string of episodes. Thankfully, show-creator Peter Morgan has confirmed a fifth series is indeed on the way, and here's everything we know about The Crown season 5 so far.

When Will The Crown Season 5 Air?

Unfortunately, a release date for The Crown season 5 is yet to be announced. As Deadline reports, production on the Netflix epic's fifth series doesn't begin until June 2021. So, it's safe to assume season 5 won't be arriving on the streaming service until 2022 at the earliest.

What's The Plot Of The Crown Season 5?

The Crown series 5 is expected to centre on the lives of the British royal family between the '90s and early '00s. As Cosmopolitan reports, standout moments likely to be covered include the Queen's speech on the 40th anniversary of her succession in 1992, a year she famously described as her "annus horribilis." The breakdown of several royal marriages is also expected to be heavily featured, including Prince Andrew's separation from Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne's split from Captain Mark Phillips, and Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1996 divorce.

Elsewhere, the publication of Diana's controversial tell-all book, Diana: Her True Story, will also presumably be included — as well as the death of the Princess of Wales which tragically occurred in 1997.

Who's In The Cast Of The Crown Season 5?

The Crown's ever-changing cast will continue to evolve in the dramatisation's fifth season. Those confirmed to be joining the series include Oscar-nominated actor Lesley Manville, who will replace Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Additionally, Jonathan Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip from Tobias Menzies, The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki will replace Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and Dominic West is expected to join the series as Prince Charles, taking over for Josh O’Connor. Finally, Queen Elizabeth II, currently portrayed by Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman, will be portrayed by Imelda Staunton.

The Crown's fifth run had previously been confirmed to be the show's last. However, series-creator Peter Morgan later announced the Netflix drama would instead air for a total of six seasons.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan clarified in a statement. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

The Crown season 4 is available on Netflix on Sunday, Nov. 15.