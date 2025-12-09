Save-the-dates for Zendaya’s wedding have officially arrived. Sorry, not her nuptials with Tom Holland — but her fictional wedding to Robert Pattinson in their new A24 movie, The Drama.

On Dec. 9, the studio dropped a photo of Zendaya sporting a shiny ring while curled up next to Pattinson. “You are cordially invited to The Drama,” the post reads, adding in the caption: “Formal invitation to follow.”

So far, intel on the movie has been pretty limited — so if you were surprised to see the stars in wedding mode, you’re not alone. Here’s everything to know about The Drama so far.

Like The Title Says...

Like the best screen weddings, this one seems to get messy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya and Pattinson play a couple who, “in the days leading up to their wedding, end up in a crisis when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew of the other.” The outlet cited sources that said The Drama explores the “blindness of love.”

Who’s In The Wedding Party?

In addition to Zendaya and Pattinson, The Drama also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates, per Deadline. Dream Scenario filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli serves as writer and director.

As Pattinson told the French magazine Premiere, one scene in the film drove him “crazy ... desperately looking for the meaning, to the point of writing pages and pages of text explanation.” Fortunately, it sounds like he found quite the co-star in Zendaya, whom he approached with his doubts the day before filming the scene. “After a while, very calmly, she ended up making me understand that the line was just saying what she meant, that there was no hidden meaning.”

While the specific drama of The Drama may still be under wraps, it’s certainly intriguing that part of its plot had Pattinson this puzzled. And it’s good that these two work well together, because they actually share three (!!) movies in the year ahead, following up The Drama with The Odyssey and the third Dune film. To add to an already packed calendar, Zendaya additionally returns for Euphoria Season 3 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026. Can you imagine the press tours? The method dressing?! Prepare for a busy and very fashionable 12 months ahead.

The Drama Premieres This Spring

There’s no trailer just yet, but A24 has confirmed The Drama’s release date: April 3, 2026.