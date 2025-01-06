Golden Globes
Zendaya Elevated The Cone Bra With Her Golden Globes Dress
Old Hollywood glamour all the way.
Zendaya may be revered for her role in Challengers, portraying the tenniscore-originating pro athlete Tashi Duncan, but at the 2025 Golden Globes, the actor veered in a completely different sartorial direction, opting for a decadent strapless gown that brought retro glamour to the annual awards show.
Zendaya’s Burnt Orange Dress
Method acting is widely accepted as a Hollywood practice; some of the most respected actors engage in the custom. But when it comes to method dressing, it’s Zendaya who’s largely responsible for turning the concept into a press tour necessity. From the Spider-Man franchise to the Dune movies, the actor embodies her characters and projects in the most stylish, headline-making fashion interpretations.
No method-dressing circuit of hers was as impactful as Challengers. Zendaya practically invented tenniscore, the sport-inspired aesthetic that swept TikTok and tennis courts alike — so naturally, fashion fans anticipated she’d at least nod to the racket-wielding style at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. After all, she snagged a Best Actress In a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy based on Tashi.
Instead, however, she channeled the sartorial polar opposite of the sporty style — and it was the best choice ever. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya rolled into the Jan. 5 event rocking a strapless Louis Vuitton gown in a shiny burnt orange. It featured a sweetheart neckline with a subtle conical bra — a look reminiscent of Madonna’s in her “Material Girl” music video.
More On Her Dramatic Look...
Her column dress’s train brought drama that could rival her sports movie’s throuple shockers. Voluminous and sweeping, it featured a poofy bustle that channeled Old Hollywood. It paired perfectly with her retro-style curled bob and her custom Louis Vuitton satin pumps, which matched the gown’s burnt orange hue.
...Including Her 80+ Carat Necklace
The Bulgari ambassador, naturally, accessorized the dramatic look with equally dramatic statement pieces from the high-end jewelry brand. Her choices included a frosted necklace with more than 48 carats of diamonds, as well as a massive 31-carat tourmaline pendant, matching rings, and a pair of diamond earrings.
Zendaya? More like Zen-slay-a.
