Zendaya may be revered for her role in Challengers, portraying the tenniscore-originating pro athlete Tashi Duncan, but at the 2025 Golden Globes, the actor veered in a completely different sartorial direction, opting for a decadent strapless gown that brought retro glamour to the annual awards show.

Zendaya’s Burnt Orange Dress

Method acting is widely accepted as a Hollywood practice; some of the most respected actors engage in the custom. But when it comes to method dressing, it’s Zendaya who’s largely responsible for turning the concept into a press tour necessity. From the Spider-Man franchise to the Dune movies, the actor embodies her characters and projects in the most stylish, headline-making fashion interpretations.

No method-dressing circuit of hers was as impactful as Challengers. Zendaya practically invented tenniscore, the sport-inspired aesthetic that swept TikTok and tennis courts alike — so naturally, fashion fans anticipated she’d at least nod to the racket-wielding style at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. After all, she snagged a Best Actress In a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy based on Tashi.

Instead, however, she channeled the sartorial polar opposite of the sporty style — and it was the best choice ever. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya rolled into the Jan. 5 event rocking a strapless Louis Vuitton gown in a shiny burnt orange. It featured a sweetheart neckline with a subtle conical bra — a look reminiscent of Madonna’s in her “Material Girl” music video.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More On Her Dramatic Look...

Her column dress’s train brought drama that could rival her sports movie’s throuple shockers. Voluminous and sweeping, it featured a poofy bustle that channeled Old Hollywood. It paired perfectly with her retro-style curled bob and her custom Louis Vuitton satin pumps, which matched the gown’s burnt orange hue.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

...Including Her 80+ Carat Necklace

The Bulgari ambassador, naturally, accessorized the dramatic look with equally dramatic statement pieces from the high-end jewelry brand. Her choices included a frosted necklace with more than 48 carats of diamonds, as well as a massive 31-carat tourmaline pendant, matching rings, and a pair of diamond earrings.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya? More like Zen-slay-a.