Everything We Know About The Expanse Season 6

Spoilers ahead for The Expanse Season 5 finale. The Expanse's fifth season has come to a close, but there's at least one more chapter still to come: in December, Amazon renewed the show for a sixth and final season. There are few details about what that will entail, but you can expect the main cast — including Steven Strait as James Holden, Dominque Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amon Burton, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, and Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper — to be back after teaming with now-UN Chancellor Chrisjen Avasarala to fight against Belter rebel leader Marco Inaros.

One character we won't see again is Alex Kamal, who died in the Season 5 finale after rescuing Naomi. (Amazon confirmed Kamal wouldn't return for Season 6 following accusations of sexual misconduct, which Kamal has denied).

As far as where the story will go from here, Season 6 will likely center on the brewing war, just like Babylon's Ashes, the sixth book of the book series The Expanse is based on. With Earth largely crippled by the attacks in Season 5 and a Martian and Free Navy alliance controlling the ring gates to the new worlds, the Rocinante crew will certainly be up against the odds.

Unfortunately, there's not yet a premiere date for Season 6, let alone a trailer. But Deadline reported that the show was slated to begin filming in January, which should put it on track for another December release.

This also might not be the end of The Expanse after all. Some members of the cast and crew have hinted that there’s room for more, with series writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck telling Polygon it's more of a "pause" than a cancellation. Considering the show was canceled by Syfy in 2018 only to be picked up by Amazon, it's not out of the question that it could continue somewhere else. And there are still three more books of material to cover. "Alcon [Television Group] — our studio — is very committed to the IP," Franck told Polygon. "They have lots of plans. We'll see what happens after that. But we will have a satisfying story to the TV arc in the sixth season."