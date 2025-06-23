Prepare to swoon: Bridgerton Season 4 has officially wrapped filming, the show announced on June 20. Granted, fans will still have to wait until 2026 to see Benedict and Sophie’s love story play out on screen. But in the meantime, one of the stars behind the Cinderella-esque couple is opening up about the experience — specifically, what it was like filming the show’s signature sex scenes.

Stepping Into Sophie’s World

In a new interview with Glamour, Yerin Ha got candid about portraying Sophie in Bridgerton’s intimate encounters. “I was petrified,” she said. “It was like 9 a.m. — robes off!”

Indeed, it’s not your average workday — but as Ha went on to explain, she was excited for the opportunity to do something different. “I’m of the mindset that without fear and discomfort that you have to push past, you won’t grow,” she said. “So I took it on as a challenge for myself to grow as an actor as opposed to doing this for anyone else.”

Fortunately, she had plenty of support along the way. Ha told the magazine that she found a “little family” with the performers playing her stepmother — Harry Potter alum Katie Leung — and stepsisters, Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei. “There were quite a number of us who came into the season fresh and new, so it was daunting at first and we just leaned on each other,” she said. “And being Asian and female actresses in the business, you want to just show up and support each other.”

Behind The Scenes Of #Benophie

Like his scene partner, Luke Thompson has also shared his take on filming Bridgerton’s steamier moments. In a February interview with AP News, the actor praised intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot for shaping the behind-the-scenes experience.

“It’s just about triangulation,” he said. “It’s all about trust, really. And I think it’s nice to have the option to have that third person to relay.”

And as Thompson previously told Bustle of filming Benedict’s Season 3 trysts with multiple partners, an intimate scene isn’t necessarily that different from, say, a dance. “You’re basically using something physical to describe or explore something between two — or in this case, three — people.”

Of course, come Season 4, Benedict’s list of love interests has been shortened to one Sophie Baek, who he first meets as the enigmatic Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball. New teaser footage shows the second-eldest Bridgerton brother avoiding enchanted young ladies on the dance floor when he’s struck by the sight of a masked Sophie — standing alone and admiring the ornate chandelier above.