The Friends Reunion Included Cameos From Some Of Your Favorite Guest Stars

Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green)

For Reese Witherspoon, one of the “most exciting” parts of guest starring as Rachel’s sister Jill in Season 6 was being on the receiving end of Joey’s “How you doin’?” tagline. “It was this iconic line and I was so excited,” she gushed in Friends: The Reunion. “And to watch a famous character say his famous line, come on.”