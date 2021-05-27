Streaming

The Friends Reunion Included Cameos From Some Of Your Favorite Guest Stars

Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, and Chandler weren’t the only beloved characters HBO Max reunited.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in 'Friends: The Reunion' via HBO Max's press site
By Brad Witter

HBO Max/screenshot

Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green)

For Reese Witherspoon, one of the “most exciting” parts of guest starring as Rachel’s sister Jill in Season 6 was being on the receiving end of Joey’s “How you doin’?” tagline. “It was this iconic line and I was so excited,” she gushed in Friends: The Reunion. “And to watch a famous character say his famous line, come on.”

HBO Max/screenshot

Tom Selleck (Richard Burke)

Selleck, who had a recurring role as Monica’s ophthalmologist love interest Richard, showed up in the reunion with a bonus trivia question: “Monica famously chose Chandler over Richard. What did Chandler do for a living?” (The answer, of course, was “nobody knows.”)

