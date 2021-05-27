The Friends Reunion Included Cameos From Some Of Your Favorite Guest Stars

Streaming
Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, and Chandler weren’t the only beloved characters HBO Max reunited.
For Reese Witherspoon, one of the “most exciting” parts of guest starring as Rachel’s sister Jill in Season 6 was being on the receiving end of Joey’s “How you doin’?” tagline. “It was this iconic line and I was so excited,” she gushed in Friends: The Reunion. “And to watch a famous character say his famous line, come on.”
Selleck, who had a recurring role as Monica’s ophthalmologist love interest Richard, showed up in the reunion with a bonus trivia question: “Monica famously chose Chandler over Richard. What did Chandler do for a living?” (The answer, of course, was “nobody knows.”)