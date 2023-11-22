The Golden Bachelor has been a hit with fans of the reality-dating franchise — but they want to see some major changes in Season 2.

Although ABC has yet to renew the Bachelor spin-off for a second outing, the series pulled in some impressive ratings, meaning The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is very much a possibility.

With this in mind, viewers are already sharing their ideas for a potential second series. On Reddit, one Golden Bachelor fan outlined the adjustments they’d like to see in Season 2, including a complete overhaul of the classic Bachelor format.

“Don’t use the same Bachelor franchise ‘formula.’ This age group deserves its own model,” they wrote, adding that producers should drop the theatrics and “go a little deeper into the important things.”

The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“Skip the helicopter and yacht rides, and instead have contestants shop and cook together, decide what to watch on TV, hang blinds, and debate current events,” they continued. “Spice it up and make it real!”

The Redditor’s proposed changes inspired other Golden Bachelor fans to share their own ideas for Season 2, including location changes, longer episodes, and “more mansion shenanigans.”

Change Location

The spin-off’s first season was mostly filmed at the “Bachelor Mansion” in Agoura Hills, California — but some fans are hoping for a location change should the show return.

“Why not have it set in a bigger city similar to Love Is Blind?” one fan suggested on Reddit. “This would perhaps create a better success rate of the couple staying together, plus the golden contestants wouldn’t have to move away.”

Theresa, Leslie, Faith, and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

Another user also shared a simple solution for contestants who aren’t willing to move for love, adding: “Filter those out who are not able to move, or make sure the cast live geographically close to one another.”

Make It Longer

Following the Season 1 finale on Nov. 30, The Golden Bachelor will have aired for eight weeks in total. However, some fans want the show “extended by a couple of weeks” next time around.

“Give us the first two weeks of just the contestants getting ready for the show,” one viewer commented. “Let’s get to know them first, so when they get out of the limo we understand their story and choices.”

As for the episode lengths, other fans suggested that having fewer contestants in Season 2 would allow viewers to “get to know contestants better” in the usual hour-long runtime.

The Golden Bachelor cast. Disney/John Fleenor

Will any of these proposed format changes be introduced in a potential second season? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, fans are gearing up for the all-important Golden Bachelor Season 1 finale that will air after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30.