Gerry will go on hometown dates with Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist in the Nov. 2 episode of The Golden Bachelor, but his journey is far from over. In fact, viewers will have to wait a few more weeks to see the conclusion to the season’s emotional love story — er, stories.

That’s partly because the debut season of The Golden Bachelor will end up being one episode longer than planned. ABC executive Rob Mills previously told Variety the show would run for eight episodes — “a really special eight weeks,” as he put it. However, by the time Gerry’s season wraps, viewers will have enjoyed nine episodes.

Here’s everything to know about The Golden Bachelor finale date and what to expect from the show’s next few weeks.

A Golden Bachelor Break

The Golden Bachelor has been breaking franchise viewership records, so why would ABC want to skip a week and potentially take the wind out of its sails? Simple: a little holiday called Thanksgiving!

ABC just shared the new schedule, announcing that the Women Tell All and Fantasy Suites episodes will air on Nov. 9 and 16, respectively. Then, rather than airing an episode on Nov. 23, the series will air its finale after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 30.

Disney/John Fleenor

Making Up For Lost Time

While it will be hard to wait an extra week to find out who Gerry chooses, ABC does seem to be making up for lost time in one key way: The Golden Bachelor finale will run for 2 hours, making it twice the length of this season’s other episodes.

Happily Ever After?

Can’t wait for Nov. 30 to find out how Gerry’s journey ends? Same! Fortunately, the Golden Bachelor himself has dropped a few hints about how things pan out — and they’re promising.

“I’m very happy about how the season went,” he recently shared on The View. “There was excitement, there was joy, there was great dates, a lot of adventure.” As for the finale, specifically? Gerry hinted that if it didn’t end well, “I wouldn’t be sitting here with a big smile on my face.”

Want something a little more specific? OK! Spoilers ahead.

ABC/Frank Micelotta

Bachelor Nation’s resident leak provider, Reality Steve, has some intel. He’s previously reported that Faith is eliminated ahead of Fantasy Suites. However, as of Nov. 2, he hasn’t shared whether Theresa or Leslie gets Gerry’s final rose — only that both women meet with his family in Costa Rica during the finale.