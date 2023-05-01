After watching the Season 6 finale, will fans be able to look forward to The Good Doctor Season 7? ABC’s medical drama, which first premiered in 2017, is still the No. 1 title for its Monday night time slot, Deadline reported — so perhaps it comes as no surprise that there will be another installment on the way. The outlet announced the show’s renewal on April 19, so fans can go into the Season 6 finale confident that there would be more of Shaun and co.’s journey to come.

And that may not be all. The Good Doctor creator David Shore recently shared a photo of a fortune cookie on his Instagram, with a message that promised, “you will be unusually successful in an entertainment career.”

The Good Doctor showrunner took this to mean his potential spinoff, The Good Lawyer, was also going to happen (even though there has not been an official announcement yet). “I guess The Good Lawyer is going to get picked up,” he wrote on March 15.

Here’s hoping! But in the meantime, here’s everything to know about The Good Doctor Season 7.

The Good Doctor Season 7 Cast

Fans already knew that at least one Good Doctor star would not be returning for the Season 7 cast: Brandon Larracuente as Daniel Perez. According to Deadline, “producers felt Daniel’s story arc has come to a natural conclusion.” However, the outlet added, “he could conceivably return as a guest star in the future.”

The official lineup for The Good Doctor Season 7 hasn’t been announced yet. In addition to the departing Larracuente, Season 6 starred Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, and Bria Samoné Henderson as Jordan Allen.

The Good Doctor Season 7 Potential Premiere Date

The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but you can look forward to those details pretty soon. Last year, Deadline released the fall TV schedule in May — so it won’t be long before you know when to tune in.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Good Doctor Season 7 becomes available.