Even before The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 dropped on Prime Video, fans of Midge, Susie, and co. got some pretty exciting news: there’s more Maisel on the way. But the renewal is bittersweet, as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 will be the show’s final outing, Prime Video announced Feb. 17.

Several of the show’s stars took to social media to share the news. “Rest assured our tits are up and it’s going to be a hell of a final chapter,” Rachel Brosnahan wrote on Instagram. Alex Borstein posted a photo with the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino — as well as a morbidly sweet caption. “I will spend the rest of my days following this woman right into both of our graves,” she wrote. “We may even share one, who knows?”

Ahead, here’s everything you need to know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 production updates, potential release date, and more.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Cast

Barring any huge exits in Season 4, you can probably count on all of your Mrs. Maisel faves to return for Season 5. Including Brosnahan and Borstein as Midge and Susie is a given, and Michael Zegen (Joel), Marin Hinkle (Rose), and Tony Shaloub (Abe) will likely join in for the final run.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Plot

Christopher Saunders/Prime Video

While plot specifics haven’t been announced yet, Jennifer Salke (head of Amazon Studios) seemed to hint at a satisfying series finale. “I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series,” she said in a statement.

In a 2020 TVLine interview with Sherman-Palladino, the creator also teased a positive outcome for Midge on her climb toward comedy success. “Midge has a journey she has to take,” she said. “It’s the struggle that is fun [as opposed to] ‘I’m sitting in a penthouse and I’m really rich and I’ve got a lot of chihuahuas.’ We know emotionally where we want to end her and at what point we want to cut it off, we just don’t know how many episodes it’s going to take to get there.” Now, it looks like one last season is the answer to that equation.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer

There’s no trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 just yet — but according to Prime Video, “production ... is currently underway in New York City,” so you won’t need to wait as long as you did between Season 3 and Season 4.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Release Date Possibilities

On that note, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 started filming in January 2021, according to Deadline. If Season 5 follows a similar schedule, it seems likely that viewers could be getting more Maisel by early 2023.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 becomes available.