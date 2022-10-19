Music
Little Simz’s “Woman” Holds A Very Special Place In Her Heart
The artist won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her 2021 studio album.
With a Best New Artist BRIT award already under her belt, Little Simz has now been awarded the Mercury Prize for her album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Hailing from North London, and of Nigerian heritage, the singer thanked God and her loved ones during her acceptance speech. “Woman” is the second track on Little Simz’s critically-acclaimed album, and it’s particularly special to her. Featuring vocals from neo-soul singer Cleo Sol, Little Simz believes it’s “one of the best songs” she’s ever written.
The 28-year-old made her directorial debut on the shoot for the music video, after plans to get the director she wanted fell through. “I thought, alright cool, if anyone else can’t get this to where I want to be, I'm just going to gamble on myself,” she said on BBC One’s Tonight with Target.
Speaking further on her decision to write the song, Little Simz shared in an interview with gal-dem: “I love being a woman, and so I just wanted to talk about that from a personal standpoint, but also recognise other women and just be like, ‘Yo, I see you, and I’m here if ever you need me.’ Especially within music and within the industry, there’s always this thing of ‘Ah, there can only be one at a time’, but there’s space for all of us to exist.”
“Woman” is an ode to womanhood and celebrates different cultural backgrounds, including Nigeria, India, Jamaica, and more. And there’s a heartfelt voice note included at the end of the song from a cousin who expresses her adoration for Simz, as well as her frustration at never being able to get in contact with her. “It just reminds me to call you, but you never pick up the phone,” the voice says, adding a very personal touch to the already heartfelt song.
Read the lyrics for “Woman,” below:
[Verse 1: Little Simz]
Naija women, got the melanin drippin'
L-O-N-D-O-N, city girl livin'
In the back, lookin' like fire, chili pepper
Yoruba girl tougher than imperial leather
He was gettin' bitter while she was gettin' better
Diamonds are forever
Miss Sierra Leone, lookin' like a gem
Works hard in the week, party on the weekend
Know you wanna live with no one watchin' how you spend
Got a thing for the finer things and the finer men, hm
Miss Tanzania, she a do or die
Say she want to know more 'bout the Sukuma tribe
We hit the zoot, once wasn't enough
Got an ocean full of knowledge, you could scuba dive
Miss Ethiopia can play so jazzy
Then sit you down and school you on Selassie
[Pre-Chorus: Little Simz]
Tell 'em you're nothin' without a woman, no
Woman to woman, I just wanna see you glow
Tell 'em what's up
[Chorus: Cleo Sol]
I love how you go from zero to one hundred
And leave the dust behind, you've got this
All action, no talk
[Verse 2: Little Simz]
Bajan honeys, know you reppin' for your country
Sun kissin' your brown skin, lookin' like money
Say she focusin' on bein' an accountant
When you have beauty and brains, they find it astoundin'
Why? She been gettin' it on her own, n**ga
Self made, ain't nobody doin' gold digger
Now, Miss India always speaks with her chest
Got respect from her people 'cause she leads them the best
Hm, real life queen in the flesh
Know the crown get heavy, still it be's on your head
Brooklyn ladies, know you hustle on the daily
Innovative just like Donna Summer in the eighties
Your time, they seein' you glow now
Intelligence and elegance, show 'em how
Miss Jamaica understand food for the soul
She get up in the kitchen know she throw down
[Pre-Chorus: Little Simz]
Ain't nothin' without a woman, no
Woman to woman, I just wanna see you glow
Tell 'em what's up
[Chorus: Cleo Sol]
I love how you go from zero to one hundred
And leave the dust behind, you've got this
All action, no talk
[Bridge: Cleo Sol & Little Simz]
I see you glow, you're the finest gold
When you walk in the room, they feel your soul
Our style, it shines, so ahead of time
And you know that you're fire, you're so damn fine, girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
Girl, girl, girl, girl
[Verse 3: Little Simz]
She a Ghana girl
Calm with it, never let the marijuana fail
Though a sucker for the romance, take you to the homeland
One way, she ain't comin' back, nah
All I see is Black stars and I friggin' love it, yeah, yeah
Time's up, tell the people that we comin', yeah, yeah
Done bein' in the shadow, goin' public, yeah, yeah
Don't know how to bear it, how to stomach, yeah, yeah
Hand over the sh*t and let us run it, yeah, yeah
All we know is lookin' flawless, all they know is stare, stare
[Pre-Chorus: Little Simz]
Ain't nothin' without a woman, though
Woman to woman, I just wanna see you glow (Glow, glow)
[Chorus: Cleo Sol & Little Simz]
I love how you go from zero to one hundred
And leave the dust behind, you've got this
And lead them with your light
You've got this (Woman to woman, I just wanna see you glow)
All action, no talk (Tell 'em what's up)
[Outro]
You know, Simbi
Sometimes, you know, I just look around
And I just think of all the things we've gone through
All the great things in life and all the horrible things that are just the other half of the great things in life
And how you don't really get greatness without sacrifice
And you don't get good things without a little bit of pain
And how happiness is the substitute for the emptiness that you can sometimes feel on the other side
I dunno, it just reminds me to call you
But then you never pick up the phone!