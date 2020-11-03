We're inching closer to the end of the year, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some great new books hitting shelves before 2020 ends. Now's the perfect time to stock up your winter TBR, and the most anticipated books of November make for some great additions.

This month's all about the memoirs and there are quite a few worth pre-ordering. Comedians Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed) both have autobiographical essay collections coming out in November, and the month will also bring new memoirs from soccer star Megan Rapinoe, country music legend Dolly Parton, and President Barack Obama.

Of course, that's not all that this month has in store for readers. You'll find new poetry collections from Margaret Atwood and Rupi Kaur on shelves this month, as well as brand-new releases from R.F. Kuang, Marissa Meyer, Liz Nugent, and Nora Roberts.

Here are the 28 most anticipated books of November:

1 'The Cipher' by Isabella Maldonado Amazon $15.95 See On Amazon Nov. 1 Eleven years ago, Nina Guerrera survived a serial killer's attack. Now an F.B.I. special agent, she's been safe... until now. When a video of Nina goes viral, her would-be killer takes notice. Now he's back on a new murder streak, designed to lure Nina close enough to kill, once and for all.

2 'My Name Will Grow Wide Like a Tree' by Yi Lei Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Nov. 3 Known in her native China since the publication of her first poem in 1987, Yi Lei gets her first proper introduction to American audiences this month. Co-translated by Tracy K. Smith and Changtai Bi, My Name Will Grow Wide Like a Tree is the eco-focused respite you need from the constraints of urban life.

3 'Too Much Lip' by Melissa Lucashenko Underground Books $27.99 See On Underground Books Nov. 3 The winner of the Queensland Premier's Award, Melissa Lucashenko's #OwnVoices novel follows a queer, Indigenous Australian woman who returns home to face a family tragedy. Kerry has spent years running away from home and trying to stay out of prison, but when she learns that plans to build a prison on her family's ancestral land are already in motion, she might just find a reason to stay home for a while.

4 'Instant Karma' by Marissa Meyer Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Nov. 3 Cinder author Marissa Meyer returns to store shelves this month with Instant Karma: a new YA romance about a girl who suddenly develops the power to instantly reward or punish people for their behavior. Pru delights in balancing other people's karma out for them, but she finds that her new powers simply don't work on her lab partner, the cute and troublesome Quint.

5 'White Ivy' by Susie Yang Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nov. 3 Ivy and Gideon were separated as children, when circumstances forced her to leave New England. Now an adult, Ivy's just run into Gideon's sister Sylvia, and she's determined to find her way back into the young man's life. She knows how to get what she wants, but the unexpected arrival of another man from Ivy's past may threaten all her plans for herself and Gideon.

6 'Dearly' by Margaret Atwood Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Nov. 10 Although she's best known for her novels, including The Handmaid's Tale and Oryx and Crake, Margaret Atwood cut her publishing teeth on poetry. Her first poetry collection since 2007's The Door, Dearly contains new musings from the beloved author, who touches on everything from love to werewolves here.

7 'Written in the Stars' by Alexandria Bellefleur Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Nov. 10 To get her brother to stop setting her up on dates, Darcy lies and says that her night out with Elle went well. What straitlaced Darcy doesn't know is that the whimsical Elle is her brother's new co-worker. They both stand to gain from fake-dating each other, but will falling in love be part of the deal?

8 'One Night Two Souls Went Walking' by Ellen Cooney Amazon $16.95 See On Amazon Nov. 10 A hospital chaplain and a possibly spectral dog make their nightly rounds, visiting patients and learning their stories, in this poignant new novel from the author of The Mountaintop School for Dogs and Other Second Chances.

9 'The Office of Historical Corrections' by Danielle Evans Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery $27 See On Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery Nov. 10 In her latest short-story collection, Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self author Danielle Evans explores America's fraught relationship with race, through characters who must confront everything from Confederate flags to microaggressions.

10 'Reconstruction' by Alaya Dawn Johnson Underground Books $17 See On Underground Books Nov. 10 Another story collection, Alaya Dawn Johnson's Reconstruction reimagines the United States as a land teeming with monsters, from Hawaiian vampires to Civil War specters.

11 'The Factory Witches of Lowell' by C.S. Malerich Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Nov. 10 When their industrialist bosses attempt to raise their rent, the factory workers of Lowell, Massachusetts decide to protest. Strike-leader Judith knows how to organize, but her BFF and crush, Hannah, has a knack for witchcraft. This time, no one will be able to cross Judith's picket line.

12 'A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow' by Laura Taylor Namey Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Nov. 10 When her life suddenly veers off course, a Cuban-American teen from Miami finds herself living the English country life in Laura Taylor Namey's new #OwnVoices novel. Lila's having a hard time adjusting to Winchester, England's quiet, dreary days, until she meets Orion: a teashop worker who offers to show her everything the town has to offer.

13 'Little Cruelties' by Liz Nugent Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nov. 10 Raised in an emotionally abusive household, brothers William, Brian, and Luke Drumm have always had plenty of sibling rivalry to go around. Now, one of them is dead, and the other two may be responsible, in this taut thriller from the author of Lying in Wait.

14 'One Life' by Megan Rapinoe Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nov. 10 USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe opens up about her personal history in One Life. This is a memoir of growing up queer and taking on the world, if you have to, in order to fight for what is right.

15 'Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway' by Michael Riedel Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nov. 10 In 1991, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard and Tony Kushner's Angels in America made their Broadway debuts. A decade later, New York City would be rocked by the events of Sep. 11, 2001. In Singular Sensation, Michael Riedel takes readers behind the scenes of their favorite musicals and plays — including Rent and Angels in America — examining the cultural phenomenon that was 1990s Broadway.

16 'Little Threats' by Emily Schultz Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Nov. 10 Fifteen years ago, on a night she cannot remember, Kennedy killed her best friend... or so she thought. After pleading guilty to a crime she doesn't know if she committed, Kennedy spent more than a decade in prison. Now she's been released, and although her family is willing to accept her back into their loving embrace, Kennedy needs to know the truth: Did she really murder Haley, or did something just as terrible happen that night?

17 'I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are' by Rachel Bloom Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nov. 17 From the co-creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend comes I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are: a new collection of essays musing on the strangeness of Millennial life. Touching on Disney movies, mental illness, and scatological preoccupations, Rachel Bloom's book is perfect for readers looking for a little bit of humor to round out the year.

18 'No One Asked for This' by Cazzie David Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Nov. 17 Rachel Bloom isn't the only comedian publishing an essay collection this month. Cazzie David's debut, No One Asked for This, tackles anxiety attacks, Internet culture, and social media meltdowns, all with the Eighty-Sixed star's signature brand of dark humor.

19 'These Violent Delights' by Chloe Gong Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Nov. 17 Set in 1920s Shanghai, Chloe Gong's These Violent Delights centers on star-crossed lovers Juliette Cai and Roma Montagov: ex-lovers and heirs to rival criminal families. The Scarlet Gang and the White Flowers are lifelong enemies, but a new threat stalks the city, and Juliette and Roma may just have to let bygones be bygones if they want to survive.

20 'What We Don't Talk About When We Talk About Fat' by Aubrey Gordon Amazon $25.95 See On Amazon Nov. 17 Your Fat Friend creator Aubrey Gordon will publish her first book this month. What We Don't Talk About When We Talk About Fat examines the United States' relationship with size, covering thin privilege, health care, interpersonal aggressions, and more.

21 'home body' by Rupi Kaur Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon Nov. 17 The Sun and Her Flowers author Rupi Kaur's new poetry collection, home body, is a must-read for her fans, but newcomers will find much to love in the poet's short, personal explorations.

22 'The Burning God' by R.F. Kuang Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon Nov. 17 R.F. Kuang brings her Poppy War trilogy to a close this November. The series' final installment finds its heroine recovering from a nearly fatal betrayal. Returning to the southern provinces from whence she hails, Rin amasses a new army for one last, glorious battle in The Burning God.

23 'A Promised Land' by Barack Obama Harriett's Bookshop $45 See On Harriett's Bookshop Nov. 17 Barack Obama's first post-presidency memoir, A Promised Land, takes readers on a journey through his life, from his globetrotting childhood to Election Night 2008. Clocking in at nearly 800 pages, this thoughtful autobiography is a lengthy doorstop of a book, but one you won't want to miss.

24 'Songteller: My Life in Lyrics' by Dolly Parton Amazon $50 See On Amazon Nov. 17 Obama's not the only memoirist putting out good books this month. One of country music's biggest stars, Dolly Parton takes readers behind the scenes in Songteller: a new work containing the backstories of nearly 200 of her biggest hits. Packed with photos, sheet music, and Parton's signature wit, Songteller is bound to be one of the year's most memorable book releases.

25 'Eartheater' by Dolores Reyes Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon Nov. 17 From Argentinian author Dolores Reyes comes this new work of speculative fiction in translation. Eartheater centers on a woman with a miraculous gift: the ability to draw visions of the past out of the soil she consumes. At first a fearsome gift, the power of second sight soon becomes her livelihood — with potentially devastating consequences.

26 'The Thirty Names of Night' by Zeyn Joukhadar Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nov. 24 From the author of The Map of Salt and Stars comes The Thirty Names of Night, a novel of life, death, and longing. The story here centers on Nadir, a Syrian American artist and trans boy, who finds new meaning in the life of Laila Z: a painter whose mysterious disappearance may be connected to the death of Nadir's mother.

27 'The Awakening' by Nora Roberts Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon Nov. 24 Nora Roberts explores the connections between the worlds of humanity and the Fey in The Awakening. In this new portal-fantasy novel, a Philadelphia-based college graduate comes into an unexpected inheritance and discovers her real-life connection to the world of her favorite childhood bedtime stories.