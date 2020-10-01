The Most Anticipated Books Of October Include Some Spooky Halloween Tales

We're officially entering autumn. The perfect time to curl up by a fireplace — or a space heater, depending on your living situation — and indulge in a great new book. To guide you on your reading journey, here are the most anticipated books of October — works so good you'll want to read all month long.

No matter what genres you enjoy reading, October 2020 has a perfect new book or two for you. Romance readers have Olivia Dade's Spoiler Alert and Rebekah Weatherspoon's If the Boot Fits to look forward to this month, while thriller fans will be pleased to find Tana French's The Searcher and T. Kingfisher's The Hollow Places on bookshelves. For the more literary inclined, there's Heid E. Erdrich's Little Big Bully and Keisha Bush's No Heaven for Good Boys. Finally, fans of science fiction and fantasy have a plenty to choose from, including Yoon Ha Lee's Phoenix Extravagant and C.L. Polk's The Midnight Bargain.

Here are the 26 most anticipated books of October:

1 'Spoiler Alert' by Olivia Dade Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Oct. 6 As a loyal fan of the books on which his hit TV show is based, lead actor Marcus hates the way the series presents his character. Unable to vent publicly, he masquerades online as a fic writer: Book!AeneasWouldNever. When April's cosplay of Aeneas' paramour, Lavinia, goes viral online, Marcus finds himself set up on a date with her at the next fan convention. But after learning that April is the his fandom BFF, Unapologetic Lavinia Stan, Marcus must decide whether keeping his secret identity under wraps is worth missing out on a shot at real-life love with his date.

2 'Little Big Bully' by Heid E. Erdrich Amazon $20 See On Amazon Oct. 6 Heid E. Erdrich's latest poetry collection is Little Big Bully: a slim volume of poems illuminating the highs and lows of Native American and First Nations women's experiences in the modern world.

3 'The Searcher' by Tana French Amazon $27 See On Amazon Oct. 6 Cal bought a house in Ireland to get away from police work, but the retired detective finds himself pulled back into his old life in Tana French's The Searcher. A boy in the local village has gone missing, but only his brother seems to want answers. It's up to Cal to find out what's going on near his new home, but his involvement will come at a price.

4 'The Archive of the Forgotten' by A.J. Hackwith Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Oct. 6 A.J. Hackwith's sequel to The Library of the Unwritten is The Archive of the Forgotten: a new tale centering on Claire and Brevity, two employees of Hell who must attempt to stop a new threat against the Library.

5 'Dear Child' by Romy Hausmann Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon Oct. 6 A new novel in the vein of Emma Donoghue's Room, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child follows Lena, a woman held in captivity with her children, as she flees to safety. 14 years earlier, Lena disappeared... but is she the woman waiting to be reunited with her family?

6 'Magic Lessons' by Alice Hoffman Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Oct. 6 Practical Magic author Alice Hoffman returns to the Owens family in Magic Lessons. Centering on Maria, a 17th-century foundling adopted by Hannah Owens, this new novel explores the origins of the Owens' women's infamous curse.

7 'Be Antiracist: A Journal for Awareness, Reflection, and Action' by Ibram X. Kendi The Lit. Bar $15.99 See On The Lit. Bar Oct. 6 Filled with prompts and plenty of reflection space, How to Be an Antiracist author Ibram X. Kendi's new guided journal, Be Antiracist, is perfect for anyone who wants to fight for what they believe in this year.

8 'The Hollow Places' by T. Kingfisher Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon Oct. 6 The Twisted Ones author T. Kingfisher returns this October with The Hollow Places: a new horror novel about one woman's quest to understand a bunker full of strange clues. Do several realities converge at her uncle's house, or is Kara's sanity slipping away from her?

9 'Earthlings' by Sayaka Murata Amazon $25 See On Amazon Oct. 6 From the author of Convenience Store Woman comes this new novel about a fish out of water. When she was a lonely child, Natsuki decided that she must be an alien, because she did not fit in with humans. Now married and feeling pressured to start a family, Natuski flees her life and begins looking for answers to the puzzle of her identity in Earthlings.

10 'The Hole' by Hiroko Oyamada Amazon $12.59 See On Amazon Oct. 6 Newly transplanted to a country home near her intrusive in-laws, Asa is left to her own devices for much of the day. While exploring her new town and its surroundings, she stumbles upon a strange creature and a bizarre set of landscape features in Hiroko Oyamada's The Hole.

11 'The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue' by V.E. Schwab Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon Oct. 6 Centuries ago, Addie LaRue exchanged fame for longevity. She'll live forever — or for as long as she wants — but no one will ever remember her. That's worked out fine until just recently. As it turns out, someone does remember Addie's name, and now that they've met, she can't bear to part with him.

12 'Murder on Cold Street' by Sherry Thomas Amazon $16 See On Amazon Oct. 6 The latest installment in Sherry Thomas' Lady Sherlock series, Murder on Cold Street follows Charlotte Holmes as she attempts to exonerate her longtime friend, Inspector Treadles. He's been found with two corpses in a locked-room murder case that seems pretty much open and shut. Treadles swears he's innocent, but Holmes has her work cut out for her in this new mystery novel.

13 'No Heaven for Good Boys' by Keisha Bush Underground Books $27 See On Underground Books Oct. 13 Two boys turned into criminals by their corrupt teacher must work together to survive the mean streets of Dakar in Keisha Bush's Oliver Twist-esque debut novel.

14 'Ring Shout' by P. Djèlí Clark The Lit. Bar $19.98 See On The Lit. Bar Oct. 13 The United States has been placed under an evil spell. The Birth of a Nation was actual witchcraft from sorcerer D.W. Griffith, and it has led to thousands of deaths across the country. But things are about to get much worse. Only one woman, Maryse Boudreaux, has the power to stop the Ku Klux Klan from bringing the powers of Hell to Earth in Ring Shout.

15 'Daughters of Jubilation' by Kara Lee Corthron The Lit. Bar $18.98 See On The Lit. Bar Oct. 13 Evvie is the latest in a long line of Black women and girls who have inherited the jubilation: a magical set of abilities that she must learn to control. With danger rising all around her in the Jim Crow South, however, Evvie must learn how to use her powers quickly... or risk further endangering everyone she loves.

16 'The Once and Future Witches' by Alix E. Harrow Amazon $28 See On Amazon Oct. 13 From the author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January comes this new novel about feminist witches at the turn of the century. Living in late 19th-century New Salem, the three Eastwood sisters find themselves caught up in the suffrage movement and attempt to resurrect old, witchy practices in Alix E. Harrow's The Once and Future Witches.

17 'A Princess for Christmas' by Jenny Holiday Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Oct. 13 If you're looking for a feel-good book this October, pick up Jenny Holiday's A Princess for Christmas. Stuck managing her country in the wake of a family tragedy, Princess Marie of Eldovia is alone in New York City. When a kindhearted cab driver named Leo steps into her life, Marie seizes the chance to start building her American staff, but neither she nor Leo can anticipate how much their lives are about to change.

18 'Goodnight Beautiful' by Aimee Molloy Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Oct. 13 When they leave the city to live in his peaceful hometown, newlyweds Sam and Annie are excited to start their new life together. Sam runs his therapy practice from home, which is all well and good... until Annie overhears an inappropriate interaction between her husband and one of his patients.

19 'The Midnight Bargain' by C.L. Polk Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery $25.95 See On Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery Oct. 13 In a world where married women cannot practice magic, an aspiring Magus named Beatrice must choose between practicing her craft and making a match that will get her family out of debt. She has the opportunity to make a love match with a man who doesn't know she plans to become a Magus, but doing so means giving up the magical knowledge she's worked so hard to obtain.

20 'Black Sun' by Rebecca Roanhorse Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Oct. 13 The first in a new series from Trail of Lightning author Rebecca Roanhorse, Black Sun centers on three people: the Sun Priest of Tova, a sailor who can calm treacherous water and angry thoughts, and a prisoner destined to become the avatar of a powerful god. Set in a fantasy world unlike any you've ever read, Black Sun is the start of a new series to watch.

21 'Plain Bad Heroines' by Emily M. Danforth Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Oct. 13 The Miseducation of Cameron Post author Emily M. Danforth publishes her first novel for adults this month. Years ago, the Brookhants School for Girls closed after several students died under mysterious circumstances. Now the subject of a new movie, to be filmed on location at Brookhants, the school is about to open its doors and let out its dark secrets, one last time.

22 'Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath' by Heather Clark Amazon $40 See On Amazon Oct. 20 Decades after her tragic death by suicide, Sylvia Plath remains a fascinating bright star in the literary sky. Heather Clark explores the poet's brief life in Red Comet.

23 'Phoenix Extravagant' by Yoon Ha Lee Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon Oct. 20 An artist drafted by the government discovers the military's dark history and practices in this new novel from Ninefox Gambit author Yoon Ha Lee. Jebi doesn't want to be part of the military machine, but when they're conscripted to paint magical emblems to animate the Ministry of Armor's technologically advanced soldiers, they can't say no. Caught in a web of corruption, Jebi must choose between self-preservation and whistle-blowing in Phoenix Extravagant.

24 'A Solitude of Wolverines' by Alice Henderson Amazon $27 See On Amazon Oct. 27 Another series-starter, Alice Henderson's A Solitude of Wolverines centers on Alex, a biologist whose work often runs her afoul of the locals. But when her latest investigation into a wolverine den turns up the work of a serial killer, Alex finds herself hunted down in the wilderness in this exciting new novel.

25 'Memorial' by Bryan Washington Underground Books $27 See On Underground Books Oct. 27 Lot author Bryan Washington's new novel centers on Mike and Benson, a gay couple who find themselves living on opposite sides of the world when Mike's father grows gravely ill in Japan. While he discovers his family's long-kept secrets, he leaves Benson to — uncomfortably — keep his mother company at home in the United States.