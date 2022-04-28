TV & Movies
The real figures who made The Godfather went through a chaotic experience.
Nicole Wilder/Paramount+
Paramount+’s new miniseries The Offer tells the story behind the making of The Godfather, an iconic film that was an absolute nightmare to produce. At the center is Al Ruddy (Miles Teller), a producer determined to scrape together funding for what would become one of the biggest movies of all time.
Nicole Wilder/Paramount+
Ruddy hoped that by adapting the 1969 novel The Godfather, he’d establish himself in the eyes of Hollywood. Yet, even with the help of the prolific Francis Ford Coppola, the movie didn’t come together easily. Production was rife with unforeseen challenges, including opposition from actual Italian mobsters.