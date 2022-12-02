Based on William Gibson’s 2014 novel of the same name, Prime Video’s The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), her Marine veteran brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), and their dying mother, who live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032. To help pay their mom’s medical bills, the siblings make extra cash by playing simulations, aka “Sims,” and through a time-jumping series of events, Flynne faces a final battle with forces sent from the future to kill her and reclaim a vital secret she stole.

Though Prime Video has yet to renew The Peripheral for a second season, the team behind the sci-fi series has already been thinking about what will happen next. “There’s still a lot in the original book that hasn’t been used,” executive producer and director Vincenzo Natali told Collider in an interview published on Nov. 8. “I don’t know exactly what’s going on with the writers right now, but originally, when we were talking about it, there were things that we sidelined for the future, that we felt were better left for down the road.”

Aside from the original novel, in 2020, Gibson also released Agency, a prequel/sequel to The Peripheral. Meanwhile, executive producer Jonathan Nolan is also ready to continue the onscreen journey. “I think we’ve imagined, from the beginning, that this would be a story that grows, bifurcates, splits and doubles down on itself,” he also told Collider. “There are so many fascinating places to go with a story that contains the idea for the [concept] of worlds that are subtly different and slightly changed. As far as adaptations go, this one has such incredible possibilities, in terms of where this story could go, so we very much hope that we’ll have an opportunity to keep telling this story.”

As you await Prime Video to make an announcement either way, here’s everything we know about a potential The Peripheral Season 2 so far.

The Peripheral Season 2 Cast

Although any casting announcements remain forthcoming, Moretz and Reynor are likely to return for another season. The main Season 1 actors also included: Gary Carr (Wilf Netherton), Eli Goree (Conner Penske), Louis Herthum (Corbell Pickett), JJ Feild (Lev Zubov), T’Nia Miller (Cherise Nuland), Charlotte Riley (Aelita West), Alexandra Billings (Inspector Ainsley Lowbeer), Adelind Horan (Billy Ann Baker), Alex Hernandez (Tommy Constantine), Katie Leung (Ash), Julian Moore-Cook (Ossian), Melinda Page Hamilton (Ella Fisher), Chris Coy (Jasper Baker), and Austin Rising (Leon).

The Peripheral Season 2 Premiere Date

Because The Peripheral is a new series, there’s no current release pattern. However, according to an Instagram caption that Moretz posted on Nov. 5, 2021, her six months of filming had just wrapped. “So proud of this show, the last 6 months have been incredible,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the amazing crew and cast part of this show that made it so special. I truly can’t wait for you all to see it.” Viewers didn’t get that opportunity for another year, so if a potential Season 2 follows the same production schedule, fans shouldn’t expect another season before 2024.

This post will be updated as more The Peripheral Season 2 details become available.