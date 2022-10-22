The Peripheral Gives Life To William Gibson’s World In An Explosive Way

Adapted by the supremely talented Westworld’s creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Prime Video’s The Peripheral is based on the novel of the same name by cyberpunk pioneer William Gibson. Chlöe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor star as Flynne and Burton Fisher, siblings who have a knack for playing virtual reality games, otherwise known as “sims.” When they’re given the opportunity to beta-test a new model, they jump at the chance. But all is not what it seems, and the virtual reality is a little too real. Here’s everything we know so far about The Peripheral.

The Peripheral Plot

The Peripheral takes place in a small Appalachian town in 2032, following Flynne Fisher and her brother Burton, a former Marine veteran, as they care for their dying mother. The siblings use their income from playing advanced virtual reality video games (sims) to pay for her care and medical bills. Burton is given a beta test of a new sim system that is far from just virtual reality, which Flynne plays in her brother’s place.

Flynne soon discovers that not only is it more than a game, but it’s also a world that exists in the future. Set in London 2099, she witnesses the death of a girl and is soon contacted by a mysterious man from the future asking for her help in identifying the girl’s killer. She does so by taking on a cybernetic avatar, known as a Peripheral, to essentially time travel to the future through the cybernet.

The Peripheral Cast

The Peripheral stars Greta’s Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne and Midsommar’s Jack Reynor as Burton Fisher. Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders actor Charlotte Riley puts in a fantastic performance as as the game’s narrator, Aelita.

Meanwhile, Haunting Of Bly Manor’s T’Nia Miller portrays Cherise. They’re joined by Harry Potter’s Katie Leung, Death in Paradise’s Gary Carr as Wilf Netherton, One Night In Miami…’s Eli Goree, Lost In Space’s JJ Feild, The Deuce’s Adelind Horan, Search Party’s Alex Hernandez, Shameless’ Austin Rising, and The Punisher’s Amber Rose Revah.

Louis Herthum, Chris Coy, Melinda Page Hamilton, and Alexandra Billings also star.

The Peripheral Trailer & Release Date

As expected from any adaptation of a Gibson novel, the trailer presented The Peripheral is a cyberpunk-infused, dreamlike sequence where it’s hard to differentiate between virtual and reality. With the series now streaming on Prime Video, you have no excuse but to go and see if for yourselves.