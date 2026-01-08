The Pitt is so back, and with it comes a cast of TV veterans and fresh-faced med students alike.

The HBO Max medical drama’s real-time format — each episode covers one hour of an ER shift — presents a unique challenge for its ensemble of actors. Fortunately, they’ve heeded the call: Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Shawn Hatosy all won Emmys for their performances in Season 1. Behind the scenes, casting directors Cathy Sandrich Gelfond and Erica Berger earned the show the distinction of Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

Need some help keeping track of the team? Here’s a refresher on where you’ve seen the regular cast before, just in time for The Pitt Season 2.

Noah Wyle As Michael “Robby” Robinavitch

Before playing Dr. Robby, Wyle — who also serves as executive producer on The Pitt — famously starred as John Carter on ER. (During that era, he also made an iconic cameo on Friends as one of the doctors that Rachel and Monica date in Season 1.) Wyle has also starred in Falling Skies and The Librarians, to name just a few credits on his expansive resume.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Katherine LaNasa As Dana Evans

Playing no-nonsense charge nurse Dana Evans earned Katherine LaNasa her first Emmy, but she’s no stranger to television. Her screen credits include starring roles on Three Sisters and Katy Keene — and if you’re a medical show enthusiast, you may recognize her as a patient pretending to be sick in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 2 episode, “Deny, Deny, Deny.”

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Supriya Ganesh As Samira Mohan

The Pitt is Supriya Ganesh’s breakout role — as it is for most of the cast! — but they have also appeared in shows like Chicago Med and Grown-ish. Before acting, Ganesh was actually a neuroscience major at Columbia University and scored in the 99th percentile on the MCATs.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Shabana Azeez As Victoria Javadi

In addition to The Pitt, Shabana Azeez has primarily appeared in several projects in her home base of Australia, including the series In Limbo and the animated film Lesbian Space Princess.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Fiona Dourif As Cassie McKay

Before The Pitt, Fiona Dourif made multiple appearances across the Chucky franchise, where her dad, Brad Dourif, voices the titular doll. (The father and daughter actually appeared together on The Pitt, too!) Dourif’s TV credits also include Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Blacklist.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Taylor Dearden As Mel King

Taylor Dearden led MTV’s Sweet/Vicious and appeared on shows such as American Vandal and For All Mankind before landing her role on The Pitt.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Isa Briones As Trinity Santos

Before The Pitt, Isa Briones had main roles on Star Trek: Picard and Goosebumps. She also took on several theater roles, including playing Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the national tour of Hamilton.

Warrick Page/Max

Patrick Ball As Frank Langdon

A fellow theater actor, Patrick Ball only had one screen role — a 2023 guest spot on Law & Order — before boarding The Pitt.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Gerran Howell As Dennis Whitaker

Gerran Howell’s pre-Pitt roles include the mystery series Ludwig and the war film, 1917.

Warrick Page/Max

Sepideh Moafi As Dr. Al-Hashimi

Rounding out the core cast is Sepideh Moafi. Before joining The Pitt Season 2, Moafi starred in series such as The L Word: Generation Q and Black Bird, and the 2020 film The Killing of Two Lovers.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Shawn Hatosy As Jack Abbot

While not a series regular, Shawn Hatosy has quickly become a Pitt favorite. You might also recognize him from his turns on series like Southland, Animal Kingdom, and, most recently, Chicago P.D.