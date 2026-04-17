After 15 episodes of mystery surrounding the case of Baby Jane Doe (if you read that in Dana’s voice, you’re not alone), The Pitt Season 2 finale doesn’t offer any grand reveals about her story. But the unidentified infant does play a sweet role in the season's closing moments, when Dr. Robby cradles her and offers comforting words — which seem to be as much for him as for her.

“You’re OK, you’re safe. You’re not alone,” Robby tells the baby, turning on Rosie Carney and Lisa Hannigan’s “Thousand” as a sort of lullaby.

“You got off to kind of a rough start, didn’t you little one? Yeah, you did. Well, that makes two of us,” Robby says. “I got abandoned, too. When I was eight. But I got through all of that, and so will you. I’ve got a good feeling that you’re gonna be just fine. Everything’s gonna be just fine. You’ve got so many wonderful things to see, and so many people to love ahead of you.”

Robby repeats that last bit, choking up as he appears to be telling himself the same thing. And given Dana’s repeated mention of kinship fostering — whereby doctors and nurses can serve as emergency foster parents — you’d be forgiven for wondering whether Robby might step in to care for the little one during his sabbatical. But creator R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine that’s not in the cards.

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“We joked about it — cutting to him on his motorcycle with the baby in a Baby Bjorn — but no,” Gemmill said. “Whether we follow up with Baby Jane Doe remains to be seen, but he’s got his hands full with his spirit quest.”

Indeed, Gemmill (also the showrunner) said that Robby still goes on his trip. But his sweet moment with Baby Jane Doe still serves an important purpose. As Wyle shared in a separate TVLine interview, “I think in the moment with that baby, when he’s saying ‘You’ve got so many wonderful things to see, and so many people to love you still,” does that apply only to you? Or am I allowing of that possibility for myself as well?”

Wyle called it a “catalytic moment” for Robby, one where he realizes he’s speaking as much to himself as to the child in his arms. Whatever his sabbatical holds, it clearly marks a shift.

“I think there is going to be a lot of redefining relationships to play because Robby is going to be coming back in a very different place emotionally,” Wyle teased of Season 3. “And I think he’s going to have a sense of maturity and contrition about the less professional behavior he has exhibited, and looking to make some amends there.”