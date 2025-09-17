The Pitt fans are feeling pretty good these days. After HBO Max’s medical drama debuted to critical acclaim earlier this year — its scrubs-clad heroes spiking heart rates everywhere — the show got to work on Season 2, only taking a brief break to collect some well-earned gold at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

And during the Sept. 14 red carpet, one of the show’s fan-favorite performers (then again... aren’t they all?) teased an intriguing detail about the season ahead.

The Doctor Will See You Now

When E! asked Shawn Hatosy whether his character, Dr. Jack Abbot, would still be on the night shift for Season 2 — or if he might get a better schedule — the actor wasn’t quite sure what to say. “Uh... I don’t know,” he said. “He comes back in a very unexpected way, that’s all I’ll say.”

Sure, it’s not the most specific hint. However, it adds a layer of curiosity to the highly anticipated second season, which is set to arrive in January. And for fans, it’s more than enough to start speculating about Abbot’s role in Season 2.

Fans Have A Theory About The Pitt Season 2

In a recent Reddit post, one fan wondered whether Abbot’s “unexpected” entrance might entail him being a patient. Several commenters agreed with the possibility, with one offering: “He comes in as a patient for something serious but also innocuous and they’re trying to keep him in his bed vs running around being a doctor.”

Warrick Page/Max

This would certainly be a creative running gag through Season 2, which, like the first season, will cover one shift hour per episode.

Another Redditor wondered if Abbot’s comment to Dr. Robby in Season 1, “I hope I’m never one of your patients,” might prove to be foreshadowing. One commenter pointed out that Season 2 takes place over the Fourth of July holiday, which can be a challenge for some veterans — potentially lending context to Abbot’s theorized ER visit.

“I think that this is a very likely scenario,” agreed one fan, noting that the show “does such an amazing job addressing relevant topics that I could see this happening.”

It’s also entirely possible that Abbot is enjoying some much-deserved time off, one user suggested. “Maybe he was on vacation and got called in,” they wrote.

Whatever Season 2 has in store, it was surely a celebratory return to work for Hatosy, who just earned an Emmy (his first win and nomination!) for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series on The Pitt.