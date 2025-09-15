Did Selena Gomez Catch Martin Short Texting Meryl Streep At The Emmys?

Meryl Streep didn’t attend the 2025 Emmy Awards, but it seems like her rumored beau, Martin Short, kept her updated on all of the gossip. Fans think that Selena Gomez caught her Only Murders in the Building co-star texting the three-time Oscar winner at the Emmys. And just like Gomez, the internet thinks it’s so cute.

As seen in a viral video posted by Deadline, Gomez peers over at her co-star Steve Martin, who is talking to Short as he gleefully types on his phone. She then turns to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, with an awestruck facial expression and appears to tell him, “Marty’s texting Meryl.”

Only Murders was up for two nominations at the 2025 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Short. However, the show lost both categories to The Studio and creator-star Seth Rogen. While Streep also appears on Only Murders with the trio, she was likely absent from the ceremony because she’s currently filming The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Meryl & Martin’s Rumored Love Story

Martin and Streep first fueled dating rumors in January 2024, when some fans thought that the two looked particularly close at the Golden Globes. However, Short’s representative quickly quelled the speculation, telling People that they “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The dating rumors only persisted at the Season 4 premiere in August 2024, where they took separate red-carpet photos in playful poses, such as holding hands far apart and Short showing off Streep’s dress.

Deadline later shared a video of the duo holding hands (for real) at the after-party. However, that same month, Short maintained to Extra that they were just friends yet again. “It’s been a friendship that always grows, if you work with someone and love that person,” he clarified.

That said, Martin may have blown their cover. In October, he shared a screenshot of a Glamour article on Instagram, which featured a 2023 photo of Streep, Short, and himself — with a big red crossed-out circle across his face. That same day, the rumored couple was spotted going to dinner at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi, with Streep in the driver’s seat.

Nearly a year later, neither Streep nor Short has confirmed their relationship status. The two continue to play love interests on Only Murders and (spoiler alert!) even get married during Season 4. Streep is set to return as a guest star on Season 5, which premiered on Sept. 9.