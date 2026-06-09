As The Pitt Season 3 heads into production, one of the show’s fan-favorite doctors (er, docs in training) is teasing what to expect from the next installment.

Catching up with Bustle at the Newport Beach TV Fest on June 6, Shabana Azeez, who plays Victoria Javadi, confirmed that her character will experience a change of scenery in Season 3. “I can say that I’m not in the ER this season. I’ve done my ER rotation, so I’m doing my psychiatry rotation,” she says.

Season 3 has been confirmed to take place in November, so this rotation would be part of Javadi’s med school education. However, there’s reason to believe she might hit her stride in psych in this new specialty.

At the end of Season 2, Javadi was daunted by the prospect of working in the ER long-term. While her parents encouraged her to pursue surgery or dermatology, she was considering a more extreme pivot from medicine to law. “No offense, but look what this place does to you,” she told Whitaker before rattling off her colleague’s problems in a biting read rivaled only by Monica’s “lives in a box!” roast from Friends.

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“The more time I spend here, the more I realize the importance of mental health — for patients and for us,” she continued, which prompted Whitaker to suggest that it might be worth focusing on. It seemed like an epiphany, and Javadi later asked Dr. Robby whether she could handle emergency psychiatry as a specialty.

“I think that you could do anything that you put your mind to, Victoria,” he said, in a surprisingly touching moment.

As Azeez tells Bustle of her character’s foray into a new department: “It’s a very different vibe for me. And I’m scared and nervous. But it’s an honor to be able to show that part of medicine.”

Indeed, Javadi’s rotation could give the show a new lens through which to explore mental health, a continued theme of Season 3, star and executive producer Noah Wyle recently told Vanity Fair.

“Season 3 is the doctor is the patient. Season 2, doctors don’t make good patients. Season 3, doctors benefit from being patients,” he said of Robby’s arc so far. “So that’s really where our head is at now: We’re watching this mental health journey take place from total denial to acceptance of a problem to baby steps up and out of his proverbial pit. That’s what we’re working on.”