Even Noah Wyle’s Son Had Notes About Robby Yelling At Dr. Mohan On The Pitt

Two-thirds of the way into The Pitt Season 2, when Dr. Mohan has a panic attack (that she thinks is a heart attack) and Dr. Robby rushes to her side, it almost seemed as though the medical drama was setting up a father-daughter moment for the pair. Maybe Robby would see himself reflected in Mohan when she says, “I’m doing everything right — it’s everything around me that’s all f*cked up.” Perhaps after previously criticizing the senior resident for moving too slowly, he’d talk to her about the importance of prioritizing her rest and mental health.

But alas... he called her out for having “mommy issues” and encouraged her to go home because he doesn’t “need the f*cking liability.” Ouch!

It’s one of several harsh encounters with Mohan that gave fans of The Pitt pause this season, including one very close to star and executive producer Noah Wyle.

“I do have children who keep me very aware of what most people are saying,” he told Screen Rant earlier this month. “So my son calls me and goes, ‘Dad, America’s really mad at you. You’ve got to stop yelling at Mohan.” Wyle’s son also communicated that fans were “really worried” about Robby’s mental health, as they were right to be!

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Wyle also weighed in on Robby’s treatment of Mohan in an interview with USA Today. “Robby’s gotten a lot of flack this year for riding Mohan pretty hard in his teaching method, but I always maintain that it’s because he knew she was a rockstar, that she was an ascendant talent that was only self-sabotaging her own potential,” he said. “And while he probably was wrong in his methodology, he wasn’t wrong in the intention, to try and let her see herself the way that he sees her.”

Because Supriya Ganesh is not returning for The Pitt Season 3, viewers won’t get to see Robby patch things up with Mohan in a meaningful way. Of course, she is not the only character Robby exhibited condescension toward in Season 2. When Glamour asked Sepideh Moafi (who plays Dr. Al-Hashimi) if Robby might have a misogyny problem to address, the actor was said to nod slowly.

“This is no judgment on the actor or anything, obviously,” she clarified. “Kudos to the writers for exploring this in such a hard-to-watch way. But the show has always beautifully depicted the realities that health care workers navigate. This emotional and ethical landscape that they’re navigating every day, and that includes dynamics with each other. Without fail, every single woman in medicine I’ve talked to has had to deal with bullsh*t.”

Fittingly, in the scene where Robby berates Mohan for her “mommy issues,” the female colleagues in the room all seem to be wearing exasperated expressions.

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As Moafi continued on Robby’s behavior, “It’s not conscious. He comes from a school of thought that I grew up in. My male mentors, one in particular, was like the teacher in Whiplash, where it’s like tough love, You’re really f*cking good, so I’m gonna beat you over the head.’ Doesn’t work anymore.”