The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to closure of schools, postponement of major world events, and abandoned sporting occasions, and even the Royal family are not immune. In fact, The Queen has had to cancel her royal garden parties again, for a second year running because of the crisis.

During a "normal" year, The Queen would host a total of four garden parties at her residences, with three at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. These occasions see HRH invite volunteers, public sector workers and more to her events, in order to celebrate together. In 2020, these events unsurprisingly cancelled, due to the pandemic.

In March 2020, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary."

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed."

However, the organisers sounded hopeful that come 2021, all would be back to "normal." "Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021," they said.

Fast forward to now, and sadly it's been confirmed these large-scale events will be cancelled for another year following Boris Johnson's recent announcement that England will go into its third national lockdown this January. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told The Sun: "The decision has been taken that garden parties will not take place in 2021."

Can we dare to dream that come 2022, these garden parties and other large-scale events will be back to the way they were?! Fingers crossed.