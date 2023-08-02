If you’re a TikTok regular, chances are you’ve stumbled upon the unique interview stylings of Bobbi Althoff. After first gaining traction as a mom influencer on the platform — otherwise known as a “MomToker” — Althoff underwent a comedic rebrand, launching The Really Good Podcast in 2021. Since then, Althoff has secured a number of notable guests, while clips from the podcast have caught the attention of millions online due to her intentionally deadpan persona. However, Althoff’s “painfully uncomfortable” interview with Drake stands out as a viral favorite.

During the hour-long interview, the podcast host and rapper get cozy in bed to discuss Drake’s career, dating life, net worth, and more. Some of the sit-down’s “deeply uncomfortable” highlights include Althoff confessing that she’s “never heard a Drake song,” revealing that she skipped her daughter’s first birthday to conduct the interview, and asking the Grammy winner if he’d be willing to pay for her flight home.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on their viral chat, which has amassed over nine million views on YouTube as of publishing. Some fans have declared it “the most uncomfortable interview I’ve ever witnessed.” Another fan commented: “The awkward dynamic of this interview has me laughing so much,” while one viewer also wrote: “I love how uncomfortable she made him, but he matched her energy so well.”

As mentioned, The Really Good Podcast host has welcomed a number of high-profile guests in recent months, including rapper Lil Yachty, YouTuber Funny Marco, and Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban.

Althoff’s interview with Cuban also recently took off on TikTok, during which the podcast host promised to buy the famed entrepreneur “new clothes from Target” if he agreed to hand over $20,000.

“Asking an insanely rich celebrity to give her money is so real,” one user commented, while another fan joked that they couldn’t “look away from the awkwardness.”