Drake’s New Song Includes A Surprise Kim Kardashian Quote You Might Remember

Drake has a longtime affinity for the Kardashians and isn’t afraid to flaunt it — even if it may come at the expense of his frenemy Kanye West. On April 7, the five-time Grammy winner released “Search & Rescue,” his new single that samples Kim Kardashian. The kicker is that he incorporates a quote that you might remember from her former E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when she talked about her 2021 divorce from West.

The rapper uses a soundbite from a conversation between Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner from the KUWTK series finale in April 2021, when Kardashian talks about moving forward after her divorce from West. “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” she says, to which Jenner replies, “OK, that’s fair.” Kardashian then comes in with a punchline, saying, “Yep, I saw it on the internet.” The two aren’t the only celebrity references on the song. Drake also nods to Pitbull by rapping, “I know I’m a pit bull, but dale, mami,” which likely is a subtle reference to their minor music beef in 2012.

Many fans might interpret Drake’s sample as a diss against West, considering their prior history of on-and-off beef, but according to the rapper’s father, it’s nothing of the sort. “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song, Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?” he commented on TMZ’s Instagram post about the song.

Drake and West have a long history that includes both feuding and friendship. The rappers took many potshots at each other through diss tracks in 2018, with West’s collaborator Pusha T even revealing that Drake had a child in one of his West-produced songs, which went too far for the Canadian artist. Their saga seemingly concluded after playing a joint concert together in September 2021, but there’s always room for things to turn left again.

Fans speculated that Kardashian had some involvement in “Search & Rescue” when Drake posted the song’s cover art on Instagram the day prior, which featured a white woman wearing a helmet that looked suspiciously like Kardashian.

The similarities were made even more apparent when the reality star posted a selfie in a motorcycle helmet while go-karting in Tokyo just two days before Drake announced the song’s release.

Kardashian has yet to actually comment on the song, but considering her mother’s known affection for Drake, it’s not likely they’re mad about it.