In a special episode to mark the BBC’s centenary, BBC One’s The Repair Shop saw the team visit Dumfries House in Scotland to meet with King Charles III who was, at the time, the Prince Of Wales. Filmed between autumn 2021 and spring 2022, Charles gave Jay Blades a tour around the grounds, where the young people can learn traditional skills as part of The Prince’s Foundation craft programme. “I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools,” Charles told Blades. The programme allows people to learn traditional skills such as stonemasonry, thatching, blacksmithing, and carpentry. Stressing that “apprenticeships are vital,” Charles notes how through The Prince’s Trust, he’s “seen the difference we can make to people who have technical skills, which we need all the time.”

Inside the 18th-century house, Charles presented the team with two objects for them to restore. Horologist Steve Fletcher and carpenter Will Kirk were tasked with fixing an 18th-century bracket clock. Meanwhile, ceramics conservator Kirsten Ramsay was asked to bring a severely damaged piece of Wemyss Ware, made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, back to life. Charles was astounded when he saw what The Repair Shop team had managed to do with his items.

Throughout the episode, His Majesty’s personality and humour shone through. Viewers discovered that the keen gardener is never without his “pruning things” because he always finds “something to snip.” They also learned that his beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother, liked to tinker with clocks. Charles and Jay bonded over their love of vocational skills, cementing their new friendship when Jay presented Charles with tea in an HRH mug.

Viewers were certainly full of praise for Charles during the special episode of The Repair Shop, taking to social media to share their reactions. See our pick of the best memes and tweets, below.